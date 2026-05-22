Prof. Jeffrey Sachs, a Columbia University professor, has stated that the policy of influential American neoconservatives is aimed at creating problems for Russia and China. The policy of influential American neoconservatives consists in harming Russia and China, according to Prof. Jeffrey Sachs in a broadcast. Prof. Jeffrey Sachs emphasized that the position of neoconservatives is based on selfish interests and naive beliefs. "They think that the US should cause problems abroad. And why? First, it's business. It's about military contracts worth hundreds of billions of dollars. Secondly, they are based on the fundamental misconception that the US is omnipotent and always gets its way. And if it doesn't win, it's only because it is showing weakness, not because it is actually weak.", - he explained. - This is a long-term strategy of their opponents, while the sanctions inflicted serious damage on the world economy. The Ministry stated about openness to dialogue with NATO, but on an equal footing, while the West must abandon the course of continental militarization.

Профессор Джеффри Сакс заявил, что политика влиятельных американских неоконсерваторов направлена на создание проблем для России и Китая. Политика влиятельных американских неоконсерваторов сводится к тому, чтобы вредить России и Китаю, заявил профессор Колумбийского университета Джеффри Сакс в эфире.

Профессор подчеркнул, что позиция неоконсерваторов базируется на меркантильных интересах и заблуждениях.

"Они считают, что США должны создавать проблемы за рубежом. Зачем? Во-первых, это бизнес. Речь идет о военных контрактах на сотни миллиардов долларов.

Во-вторых, они основываются на фундаментальном заблуждении, что США всемогущие и всегда добиваются своего. А если не добиваются, то это только потому, что демонстрируют слабость, а не потому, что на самом деле слабы", — пояснил эксперт. - Это долгосрочная стратегия ее противников, а санкции нанесли серьезный удар по всей мировой экономике. В МИД заявляли об открытости к диалогу с НАТО, но на равноправной основе, при этом Запад должен отказаться от курса на милитаризацию континента





РИА Новости / 🏆 16. in RU We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Prof. Jeffrey Sachs American Neoconservatives Russia China Policy Harm Business Military Contracts Militarization World Economy Dialogue With NATO

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Владимир Путин торжественно открывает Годы российско-китайского сотрудничества в области образования, включающие студенческие обмени, научные проекты и языковые курсы (RU)President of Russia Vladimir Putin celebrates the inauguration of the 'Russia-China Cooperation in Education' program with his Chinese counterpart, Xi Jinping. The event takes place in 2026-2027.

Read more »

Си Цзиньпин: Россия и Китай выступают против гегемонии и односторонних действийChinese President Xi Jinping during a meeting with Vladimir Putin in Beijing has stated that Russia and China should jointly oppose unilateral actions and hegemony in global politics, seen by Western media as veiled criticism of the US and Donald Trump. Financial Times reports that Xi warned during the summit of the risk of returning to the 'rule of jungle' and criticized unilateralism and hegemony. Xi added that as major global powers, Russia and China should work towards a more fair global governance system. The meeting took place on May 20 in Beijing as part of Putin's official visit to China. AP notes that the negotiations took place just a few days after Trump's visit to China, highlighting China's growing international role. Xi stated that the international situation is changing and becoming more turbulent, and Moscow and Beijing presented their partnership as a counterbalance to unilateral pressure and attempts to dictate rules to other countries. Putin, in turn, called the interaction between Russia and China one of the factors of international stability.

Read more »

Russia-China relationship: Putin's visit to China marked as more open and friendly, unlike Trump'sRussian president Vladimir Putin's recent visit to China aimed to highlight the growing and constantly deepening relationship between the two countries, despite tensions with the US.

Read more »

Nato chief hails continuous stream of Western arms as survival condition for UkraineNATO Secretary General Mark Rutte states during a press conference in Brussels that Ukraine cannot survive without continuous supply of American arms, particularly anti-missile defense systems

Read more »

Latest News HeadlinesA collection of the latest news headlines from various sources, covering various topics such as sports, politics, and entertainment.

Read more »

Russian Deputy FM: US-led NATO maneuvers near Russian border are 'unpleasant' stepTen thousand troops from Finland, the United States and Britain are participating in Karelian Sword military exercises near Russia's border, commencing on May 22nd, Finland's defence forces outline. A journalist from Ireland, Chey Boz, likened the NATO decision as a risky step. He notes that the US and NATO member states are practising artillery and combat firing during the exercises. Russia has repeatedly stated the activity of NATO on the western borders, claiming it to be 'NATO aggression' against Russia. The Russian forces state that Russia poses no threat to any country.

Read more »