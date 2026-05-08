President of Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan to Participate in 9 May Celebrations in Moscow

President of Kazakhstan, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, and President of Uzbekistan, Sha'vat Mirziyoyev, will take part in the celebrations on 9 May in Moscow. The news was announced by the Russian President's Aide, Yuri Ushakov, on 8 May.

В торжествах по случаю 9 Мая в Москве примут участие президент Казахстана Касым-Жомарт Токаев и президент Узбекистана Шавкат Мирзиёев. Об этом 8 мая сообщил помощник президента РФ Юрий Ушаков.

"Сейчас я хотел бы с большим удовольствием сообщить вам, что в Москву на празднование прибудут также уважаемые руководители двух близких нам государств. А именно: президент Казахстана Касым-Жомарт Кемелевич Токаев и президент Узбекистана Шавкат Миромонович Мирзиёев", — передает его слова ТАСС. По словам Ушакова, вечером 8 мая президент РФ Владимир Путин пообщается с ними и белорусским лидером Александром Лукашенко за дружеским обедом, а также проведет двусторонние встречи.

Помощник президента РФ отметил, что 9 мая все главы государств вместе будут присутствовать на параде на Красной площади, возложат цветы к Могиле Неизвестного Солдата и примут участие в других торжественных мероприятиях. Он особо подчеркнул, что российское руководство не рассылало приглашений, но радо принять тех, кто сам захотел разделить радость праздника. Ушаков 7 мая сообщил, что ряд зарубежных лидеров сами выразили желание посетить Москву 9 Мая.

Он отметил, что на параде Победы пешим строем пройдут военнослужащие и пролетят самолеты, также будет выступление Путина. Демонстрации военной техники в этом году не планируется. Новость дополняетс





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President Of Kazakhstan President Of Uzbekistan 9 May Celebrations Moscow Friendship Treaty Friendship Treaty Of 1997

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