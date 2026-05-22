President of La Liga Announces Artificial Intelligence in Football Refereeing

The President of La Liga has announced that artificial intelligence will be implemented in Spanish football refereeing from next season. The AI will be used to evaluate the performance of referees and recommend candidates for match appointments.

Президент Ла Лиги объявил, что в испанском футболе со следующего сезона для оценки работы судей будет внедрён искусственный интеллект.

"Мы собираемся внедрить искусственный интеллект в судействе. Будут внедрены два ключевых направления. Первое – оценка работы судей. После каждого матча технический комитет арбитров (CTA) использует наблюдателей, которые оценивают различные аспекты судейства.

Речь идёт о 30 разных критериях. Сейчас это делается людьми, существует 30 наблюдателей для 20 разных арбитров. С помощью ИИ мы создаём инструмент, который позволит как минимум на 40% принимать решения объективно при помощи искусственного интеллекта. На основе всех матчей создаётся система и формируются алгоритмы.

ИИ будет анализировать всё и указывать, в чём судья был прав. Мы делаем процесс более объективным. Кроме того, это будет связано с назначением арбитров на матчи. С помощью ИИ комитету будут предлагаться три кандидатуры судей на игру.

Я верю в человеческий интеллект, но есть вещи, в которых ИИ должен помогать", – приводит слова Тебаса Marca. Как передаёт Marca, искусственный интеллект станет рекомендовать двух или трёх судей на каждый матч на основе определённых параметров, после чего окончательное решение будет принимать человек, однако ИИ не будет самостоятельно назначать арбитров на матчи





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Artificial Intelligence Football Refereeing Spanish Football League President Of La Liga Technical Committee Of Referees

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