Portuguese Coach Mouniya Presents Detailed Report to Real Madrid's Management, Analyzing Last Matches and Current Squad

Portuguese coach Mouniya has prepared a detailed report for Real Madrid's management, analyzing the team's recent matches and current squad. Mouniya wants to strengthen the central defenders and right flank of the defense, as well as sign a creative midfielder and a striker capable of competing. Mouniya did not name specific players he wanted to see at Real Madrid, but only mentioned the positions that needed reinforcement.

По информации As, португалец Моуринью подготовил подробный отчет для руководства «Реала», проанализировав последние матчи команды и текущий состав. Для реализации своего проекта тренер хочет привлечь в команду одного-двух центральных защитников и усилить правый фланг обороны.

Также тренер считает важным подписать креативного полузащитника и опорника, способного составить конкуренцию. Моуринью не назвал конкретных игроков, которых хотел бы видеть в «Реале», а лишь указал на позиции, которые нуждаются в усилении. В клубе признают необходимость изменений в составе, но для новых подписаний необходимо расстаться с несколькими игроками. Кандидат в президенты «Реала» Рикельме о Моуринью: «Великий тренер, обладающий уникальным стилем управления раздевалкой.

Но клубу нужна полная смена курса, а не временная заплатка». Арбелоа не войдет в штаб Моуринью в «Реале»: «Если он придет, то со своими людьми – у меня нет возможности присоединиться к нему. Я готов к новым вызовам». Гави о вызове в сборную Испании на ЧМ-2026: «После всех страданий, падений и подъемов этот ЧМ будет ощущаться иначе.

Сделаю все, чтобы мы могли вернуть кубок домой». Вахания о Карпине: «Постоянно говорит, чтобы я сбрил усы – они ему не нравятся. Неплохо, когда такой величины тренер и человек выстраивает диалог в шуточной форме». Депутат Журова о том, что «Спартак» разбил Кубок России: «Смешно, конечно.

Надо делать его крепче. Я за красоту, а выглядит он красиво». Селихов о будущем: «Больно и обидно оставаться в Первой лиге. Контракт с «Уралом» еще на 2 года, нужно поговорить с руководством».

Семшов о «Спартаке»: «Должен бороться за чемпионство, тут и говорить не о чем. Работа Карседо – качественная в плане поставленной игры». Тренер вратарей «Спартака» о суперфинале Кубка: «Оба голкипера сыграли прекрасно. Максименко был великолепен в основное время.

Помазун – настоящий специалист по пенальти». Фил Невилл покинул пост главного тренера «Портленда». Он был во главе клуба МЛС с ноября 2023 года и дважды вывел его в плей-оф





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Real Madrid Mouniya Central Defenders Right Flank Creative Midfielder Striker Changes In The Squad New Signings Positions That Need Reinforcement Candidate For Real Madrid Presidency Candidate For The Presidency Of The Spanish Fo Deal Negrejer Super League Cup Russia Superfinal Cup Main Goalkeeper Second Goalkeeper Style Of Management Style Of Dialogue Candidate For The Presidency Of The Spanish Fo Candidate For The Presidency Of The Spanish Fo Candidate For The Presidency Of The Spanish Fo Candidate For The Presidency Of The Spanish Fo Candidate For The Presidency Of The Spanish Fo

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