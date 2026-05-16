Police in London Use Drones, Horses, and Drones to Control Protests

The Guardian reports on the potential for violence at two large demonstrations in London, one organized by Tommy Robinson and the other by a group of pro-Palestinians. The police have deployed 4,000 officers, armored vehicles, horses, dogs, drones, and helicopters to ensure order.

The Guardian. Не определенное количество задержанных, связанных с правой акцией 'Объединим королевство' или маршем, в полиции. Среди задержанных – двое мужчин, находящихся в розыске по подозрению в нанесении тяжких телесных повреждений после инцидента в Бирмингеме, где мужчина был сбит автомобилем.

Их заметили, когда они приехали в Лондон для участия в акции протеста. В центре британской столицы проходят две крупные демонстрации – ультраправый митинг 'Объединим королевство' (UTK) и марш, пропалестинский. Столичная полиция Лондона назвала этот день потенциально 'одним из самых напряженных для полиции за последние годы'. Для обеспечения правопорядка задействованы 4 000 полицейских, а также бронемашины, лошади, собаки, дроны и вертолеты.

Ультраправый митинг организован Стивеном Яксли-Ленноном, более известным как Томми Робинсон. Пропалестинская акция проходит в другом месте, отдельно от марша UTK. Как стало известно The Guardian, полицейским предоставлены дополнительные полномочия проводить досмотры и обыски без необходимости подозревать совершение правонарушения – это распространяется на обе демонстрации. По предварительным оценкам, в митинге UTK приняли участие около 50 000 человек, в то время как марш, пропалестинский, собрал от 15 000 до 40 000 участников.

На митинге UTK в сентябре 2025 г. более 150 000 человек заполнили Парламентскую площадь в Вестминстере





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London Protests Tommy Robinson Pro-Palestinians Police Drones Armed Vehicles Horses Dogs Helicopters

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