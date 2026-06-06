The Florida Police Department has concluded that the death of Rock Hudson Hogan was a natural one, after a 11-month investigation. The investigation was based on statements from witnesses and various recordings related to the time of his death. The materials did not provide evidence of any third-party involvement or illegal actions. The police classified the incident as a 'natural death without signs of violence'. The cooperation of the Bollea-Sky family, as well as their attorney Kevin Heshletta, played a significant role in establishing the facts. They provided valuable information and access to personal materials, which helped fill in the gaps. The police also expressed a suspicion that the death could have been caused by a medical error during the operation. The presence of an ergotherapist near Rock Hudson Hogan when his heart stopped was a cause for concern.

Полиция во Флориде пришла к выводу, что смерть рестлера Халка Хогана носила естественный характер. Проверка обстоятельств заняла почти 11 месяцев и завершилась закрытием вопроса об уголовной версии.

По данным департамента полиции Клируотера, в ходе работы над делом специалисты опросили свидетелей и изучили различные записи, относящиеся к периоду, когда наступила смерть. Собранные материалы не дали оснований подозревать вмешательство третьих лиц или иные противоправные действия. Следствие квалифицировало произошедшее как «естественную смерть при отсутствии признаков насилия». Отдельно отмечено, что значимым фактором в установлении картины событий стало сотрудничество семьи Боллеа — Скай, Ника и Брук — а также их адвоката Кевина Хейслетта.

По оценке правоохранителей, предоставленные ими сведения и доступ к личным материалам позволили восполнить необходимые детали.высказала предположение, что смерть могла наступить из-за врачебной ошибки во время операции . Во время процедуры был задет диафрагмальный нерв, который отвечает за дыхание. Наличие эрготерапевта рядом с Рокки Хоганом в момент, когда у него остановилось сердце, вызвало дополнительные вопросы у следствия





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Rock Hudson Hogan Natural Death Medical Error Cooperation Investigation Police Family Attorney

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