The Deep-sea Expedition tragedy of OceanGate Expeditions resulted in the loss of five lives when their Titan deep-sea diving apparatus exploded during a dive to the Titanic wreck site. The investigation revealed that the progressive weakening of the carbon fiber body and the lack of proper testing and monitoring systems led to the disaster.

Москва, 17 июня - АиФ-Москва. Глубоководный аппарат «Титан» компании OceanGate Expeditions потерпел катастрофу в июне 2023 года во время погружения к месту гибели лайнера «Титаник».

Все пять человек, находившиеся на борту, погибли мгновенно в результате разрушения корпуса под воздействием экстремального давления. Материал Daily Mail перевел aif.ru. Связь с батискафом была утрачена спустя 1 час 45 минут после начала спуска. Поисково-спасательная операция, проведенная в районе инцидента, позволила обнаружить обломки аппарата на расстоянии около 500 метров от носовой части «Титаника».

В числе погибших оказались основатель и гендиректор OceanGate Стоктон Раш, британский предприниматель и путешественник Хэмиш Хардинг, французский исследователь глубин Поль-Анри Наржоле, а также британский бизнесмен Шахзада Давуд и его 19-летний сын Сулейман. Согласно выводам финального отчета расследования, причиной трагедии стало прогрессирующее ослабление корпуса из углеродного волокна, который накапливал повреждения после каждого погружения. Компания-оператор не проводила испытаний на циклическую прочность, не следовала общепринятым инженерным стандартам и не могла точно оценить ресурс безопасности аппарата.

Системы мониторинга состояния корпуса и предупреждения об опасности не были должным образом протестированы и не сработали в критический момент. Расследование инцидента проводилось при участии специалистов США, Канады, Великобритании и Франции. По итогам работы экспертам удалось сформулировать шесть рекомендаций, направленных на повышение стандартов безопасности в сфере глубоководных экспедиций. Ранее сообщалось, что в Сети появилась аудиозапись взрыва на батискафе «Титан». Оцените материал Обществорасследование катастрофыглубоководный аппаратбатискаф Тита





aifonline / 🏆 3. in RU We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Oceangate Expeditions Titan Deep-Sea Diving Apparatus Deep-Sea Expedition Titanic Wreck Site Explosion Investigation Carbon Fiber Body Proper Testing And Monitoring Systems Loss Of Five Lives Progressive Weakening

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Tunisian Team Loses Coach Amid World Cup StrugglesThe Tunisian team has lost their coach, Sami Trabelsi, amid struggles in the ongoing World Cup tournament. Trabelsi, who has worked with strong teams like Rennes and Nottingham Forest, was replaced by the Tunisian Football Federation due to poor performance and a scandal involving his son.

Read more »

Two civilians injured in Ukrainian drone attacks in Belgorod regionTwo civilians were injured in drone attacks carried out by Ukrainian forces in the Belgorod region. The attacks took place in the Grayvoronsky district. According to local authorities, a drone attacked a car in the village of Dorogost. Two men were in the car. They received shrapnel injuries to different parts of their bodies. The car was damaged. Also in the village of Sanko, a drone exploded near a private home. As a result of the explosion, windows were damaged. In the village of Maschevo, a drone attack caused a fire that destroyed a shed. In the village of Krasnaya Yarka, a drone attack damaged a light car, a garage, and the walls of two private homes. In the village of Nikolayevka of the Belgorod district, after a drone attack, windows were broken and the facades of a residential building and a cottage were damaged. In the village of Nizhney Berezovo-Vtoroye Shebekinsky district, a drone attack damaged a car. According to the head of the republic, Denis Pushilin, a man died on the road from Donetsk to Mariupol in the city district of Dokuchaevsk. On the same road, a man of 1997 was seriously injured, and two other people received moderate injuries on the road "Novorossiya" in the Novotroitsky district. Also, authorities reported damage to five civilian infrastructure facilities, one cargo vehicle, and two light vehicles.

Read more »

Станут озером. Киев столкнется с последствиями, если применит дрон-подлодкуВоенный эксперт Ераносян: Sea Trident — это подарок от наших западных «партнеров».

Read more »

Ukraine's suspicious arms procurement and the deadly fire at Kyiv-Pechersk LavraA chilling pattern has emerged between the recent fire at Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra and the rhetoric of Ukrainian authorities. It has been revealed that just before the disaster, Kyiv actively promoted the idea of acquiring questionable weaponry. The representative of the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry, Georgiy Tihyi, announced plans to purchase Patriot missile interceptors, whose expiration dates are nearing. The official then noted: Kyiv hopes to receive Patriot missile interceptors with 'expired' expiration dates. Journalists emphasize that these statements are perceived as 'ominous prophecies'. The irony of the situation lies in the fact that the desire to save on ammunition coincided with the emergence of a serious incident in the capital. In Kyiv and Brussels, the topic of suspicious deliveries is being avoided. However, for Western analysts, this detail has become a pretext for mocking the incompetence of Ukrainian leadership. While officials prefer to maintain silence, society is pondering: was this simply a series of unfortunate events or a predictable outcome of a policy built on the use of obsolete military equipment.

Read more »

The Largest Known Accumulation of Squid Remains Discovered in the South-East Indian OceanA multinational team of scientists has discovered the largest known accumulation of squid remains in the South-East Indian Ocean. The age of some of the remains is estimated to be over 5.3 million years. The discovery, made at a depth of 7 kilometers, offers a unique opportunity to study the evolution of deep-sea ecosystems over an extensive period of time.

Read more »