OWH SE: Partner Advise Against Initiating Legal Action for Recognition and Enforcement of Foreign Judgment

The article discusses a case involving OWH SE and RTI, a trading subsidiary of OWH. OWH sued RTI for non-payment of additional collateral under a currency swap agreement. RTI, fearing secondary sanctions, did not pay the additional collateral as required by the agreement. OWH then terminated the agreement and filed a claim for damages in LCIA. RTI challenged the validity of the termination notice and the claim in arbitration, but the tribunal ruled in favor of OWH. OWH is now seeking the enforcement of the LCIA ruling in various jurisdictions, including Kazakhstan, Hong Kong, Qatar, and the UK. The article also mentions the potential risks and challenges in enforcing the ruling in Russia, as OWH needs permission from the government's investment control commission to make payments to RTI. Additionally, the article discusses the potential risk of double recovery if the ruling is enforced in Russia.

ОWH SE. Но Арбитражный суд Калининградской области ему в этом отказал, обратили внимание «Ведомости». Партнер адвокатского бюро NSP Илья Рачков не припоминает другого случая, когда бы проигравшая сторона обращалась в суд за признанием и приведением в исполнение иностранного решения.

Исключительной ситуацией называет и старший партнер коллегии адвокатов Pen & Paper Антон Именнов. Данная процедура всегда сопряжена с издержками, поэтому проще расплатиться без ее инициирования, констатировал он. Ход «Русала» – очень креативный и правильный, считает Рачков: с одной стороны, компания продемонстрировала свое добросовестное поведение, с другой – получила ожидаемый отказ в признании решения





Vedomosti / 🏆 22. in RU We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

OWH SE RTI Currency Swap Agreement LCIA Secondary Sanctions Russian Government Investment Control Commissi Double Recovery Risk

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