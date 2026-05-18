Open French Championship (Roland Garros) Information

The Open French Championship, also known as Roland Garros, is one of the oldest tennis tournaments in the world, having first been held in 1891. Named after Roland Garros, a French World War I hero, the tournament consists of two weeks of tennis on the famous Roland Garros clay courts.

С 24 мая по 7 июня состоится Открытый чемпионат Франции, более известный как "Ролан Гаррос". Это второй турнир "Большого шлема" в сезоне и единственный, который проходит на грунтовом покрытии.

Открытый чемпионат Франции – один из старейших теннисных турниров на планете, впервые состоявшийся в 1891 году. Назван в честь французского героя Первой мировой войны Ролана Гарроса – пионера французской авиации. Главный корт носит имя Филиппа Шатрье – экс-президента Федерации тенниса Франции. Центральная арена "Ролан Гаррос" вмещает 15 000 зрителей.

Второй по значимости корт назван в честь Сюзан Ленглен – легендарной французской теннисистки. Эта площадка может принять 10 068 человек. Арены имени Шатрье и Ленглен обладают раздвижной крышей, что позволяет не прерывать матчи во время дождя





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Roland Garros French Open World's Oldest Tennis Tournament Greatest Sports Stadium In Paris

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