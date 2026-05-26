The Open French Championship results for the first round in both men's and women's singles are now available. The evening featured a match between four-time Grand Slam champion Janika Sinner. The Italian player was aiming to collect a career Grand Slam and had already won all other majors. The match did not result in any upsets as Sinner held his serve throughout the match and won in straight sets.

Во вторник, 26 мая, на Открытом чемпионате Франции завершились матчи первого круга в мужском и женском одиночных разрядах. На вечер по местному времени была вынесена встреча с участием четырёхкратного чемпиона турниров «Большого шлема» Янника Синнера.

Итальянец ещё не выигрывал «Ролан Гаррос» и потому готовился к турниру с намерением собрать карьерный «Шлем» — все остальные мэйджоры он уже брал.француз Клеман Табюр, получивший уайлд-кард в основную сетку. Сенсации не случилось. Синнер на протяжении всего матча уверенно держал подачу — так, что у Табюра не было ни одного брейк-пойнта. Француз даже до «ровно» на приёме смог добраться всего в трёх геймах.

Итальянец смог уложиться в 2 часа 11 минут — 6:1, 6:3, 6:4. Синнер одержал уже 30-ю победу подряд. На «Ролан Гаррос» он не проигрывает в первом круге — семь побед в семи матчах. На грунте в этом сезоне у итальянца 18 побед в 18 встречах.

, с шестой попытки прошедшая квалификацию на мэйджорах. Соперницей 218-й ракетки мира была украинка Александра Олейникова, 65-й номер рейтинга. В первом сете Приданкина смогла забрать один гейм, четвёртый, когда с седьмого брейк-пойнта взяла подачу соперницы. Свои геймы россиянка не отдавала без борьбы — украинка всякий раз дожимала её с нескольких брейк-пойнтов.

А в седьмом гейме Олейникова сделала четвёртый брейк подряд — 6:1 за 52 минуты. Вторую партию Приданкина начала с брейка, но потом едва не получила скрытую «баранку». В седьмом гейме Олейникова не подала на матч, упустив матчбол, однако сразу после этого вновь забрала чужую подачу и победила — 6:1, 6:2 за 1 час 36 минут. Приданкина так ни разу и не взяла гейм на своей подаче.

В каждой из партий с 50-й ракеткой мира Джессикой Бузас Манейро Соболенко всё время вела в счёте и победила — 6:4, 6:2 за 1 час 16 минут. Следующая соперница Арины — француженка Эльза Жакемо. Александр Бублик (9) не смог защитить очки за прошлогодний четвертьфинал. Немец Ян-Леннард Штруфф, располагающийся на 80-й строчке в мировой классификации, был сильнее — 7:5, 6:7 (6:8), 6:4, 7:5 за 3 часа 13 минут.

Украинка Ангелина Калинина, которая на минувшей неделе дошла до финала турнира в Рабате, не смогла далеко пройти по сетке на этом «Ролан Гаррос». Она уступила француженке Диан Парри, несмотря на то что повесила «баранку» ей в первом сете. Парри совершила камбэк — 0:6, 6:2, 6:4. Главной сенсацией дня стало поражение пятой ракетки мира Джессики Пегулы от 83-го номера рейтинга Кимберли Биррелл.

Австралийка, до этого проигравшая пять матчей подряд, оформила волевую победу — 1:6, 6:3, 6:3 за 1 час 47 минут. Она впервые в карьере взяла матч в основной сетке «Ролан Гаррос» и в третий раз победила теннисистку из топ-10. Четыре игрока не смогли закончить свои поединки. Моейку Утидзиму подкосила жара.

Она снялась по ходу третьего сета матча с Клэр Лю, уступая 6:3, 0:6, 1:4. Александр Мюллер во встрече со Стефаносом Циципасом получил повреждение ноги и в слезах покинул корт, уступая 2:6, 0:3. В аналогичной ситуации — 6:7 (7:9), 0:2 — снялся Кэмерон Норри (20), и дальше прошёл его соперник Адольфо Даниэль Вальехо. Аргентинец Себастьян Баэс выиграл первый сет матча с соотечественником Романом Андресом Бурручагой, но проиграл следующие две партии, а в четвёртом сете снялся из-за травмы правой ноги.

Бурручага вышел в 1/32 финала — 2:6, 7:5, 6:2, 2:0 (отказ). Ранее в этот день Даниил Медведев сенсационно проиграл в первом же матче на турнире, а Анна Калинская и Алина Корнеева победили. Подробнее обо всех этих играх читайте в отдельных материалах. Калинская в Париже выбила сенсацию прошлого «РГ»! Дальше — русское дерби с Корнеево





championat / 🏆 29. in RU We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Open French Championship First Round Results Janika Sinner Grand Slam Career Grand Slam French Open Tennis Results

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

French-Belarusian phone call a failure in Minsk isolation attempt, says Belarusian MPA phone call between Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko and French President Emmanuel Macron was a failure in attempts to isolate Minsk, according to a Belarusian MP. The call discussed regional issues and bilateral relations. The last high-level contact was recorded on February 26, 2022. Belarus has good relations with China, Middle Eastern countries, and Asia. The dialogue with the West continues, but now it is at a new level. There will be serious surprises for those who wanted to isolate Belarus. Minsk is ready for contacts on the principles of respect for national interests and non-interference in internal affairs. The Belarusian side is open to discussing common problems, such as the situation in Ukraine, the migration crisis, the fight against drugs and terrorism.

Read more »

Championship World Hockey 2026 Day 11 ResultsThe 11th day of the 2026 World Hockey Championship has come to a close with the results of four matches.

Read more »

NHL Conference Finals: Mixed Results on Both Sides of the PondThe Conference Finals in the NHL are shaping up to be interesting, but different - on the West Coast, the winner seems to be known, but something more than a miracle is needed for the 'Colorado' to overturn a series with the 'Vegas'. On the East Coast, where the favorite was more obvious, after the opening games there was a tie. 'Montreal' took full advantage of the extended break and the 'Carolina' team's rustiness in the first game, but in the second game, 'Carolina' looked much more like the version we expected to see - if in the first match their power was shown only in flashes, then after a few days their advantage was much more obvious. Despite this, 'Canada' still created enough difficulties for the opponent, and the efforts of Josh Anderson allowed 'Martins' to take the game into overtime, but in the extra time, Nikolai Eleres scored a quick goal and did not allow 'Habs' to return to Quebec with a very comfortable advantage. Neutral fans' sympathies are mainly on 'Montreal', and many of them expected 'Canada' to lead the game in their usual style on their own ice. In addition, 'Carolina' has historically not been very good (to put it mildly) in away games in the semi-finals. However, 'Canada' cannot be called a home team - in this year's playoffs, they won only two of six games on their own ice. On the other hand, these were exactly the third matches of the series - so the trend was in favor of 'Habs'. However, 'hurricanes', who needed to take revenge for the humiliation in the opening match and in the logo of the opponent, apparently forgot to tell about this.

Read more »

Medvedev's 'Rolex' Roland Garros Struggles: A New Low or Just the Norm?The article discusses the recent poor performance of Russian tennis player Daniil Medvedev at the French Open, focusing on his losses in the first round of the 'Shimmy' tournament and his inability to capitalize on opportunities in crucial moments.

Read more »

Norway Chess: Results and Analysis of the 2nd RoundThe 2nd round of the Norway Chess tournament has been completed, with several notable results. Magnus Carlsen defeated Viktor Bologan, while Caruana drew with Wesley So and finished in second place. The 10-round tournament will continue with a round-robin format, with a time control of 120 minutes (with 10-second additions starting from move 41). In case of a draw, the game will be decided by the Armageddon format, with white having 10 minutes, black 7 minutes. The winner of the classical game will receive 3 points, while the winner of the Armageddon format will receive 1.5 points. The Grand Chess Tour continues in Bucharest with the 9th round.

Read more »

International University Sports Federation Allows Russians to Participate in Tournaments, Russian Athletes Learn Gender of Future Child, and More Sports NewsThis news text covers various sports-related topics, including the International University Sports Federation's decision to allow Russians to participate in their tournaments, the gender of a future child for Russian athletes, the signing of a memorandum of understanding between Gazprom-Media Holding and China's largest news agency, the positive results of sports relations between Russia and China, the inclusion of athletes in the final Russia team, the lighting of the Rostral Columns in honor of the 'Zenit' championship victory, and the remembrance of athletes who died during World War II in Saint Petersburg.

Read more »