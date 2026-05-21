The Open French Tennis Championship, also known as Roland Garros, held from Thursday, 21 May, had the draw for both singles competition. The leading tennis players and tennis players were determined to meet in the first round and were also informed of who they would be likely to face on subsequent stages.

В четверг, 21 мая, состоялась жеребьёвка обеих одиночных сеток Открытого чемпионата Франции, также известного как «Ролан Гаррос». Ведущие теннисисты и теннисистки получили соперников по первому кругу, а также узнали, с кем им, возможно, предстоит сыграть на других стадиях.

Мужской турнир недосчитался двух теннисистов, которые попадали бы в посев. Речь о травмированных Карлосе Алькарасе и Лоренцо Музетти. Алькарас не сможет защитить прошлогодний титул. Первый номер посева достался Яннику Синнеру, а второй ввиду отсутствия Алькараса — Александру Звереву.

Синнер и Зверев отправились на самый верх сетки и в самый её низ соответственно. Даниил Медведев, седьмая ракетка мира, получил шестой номер и при жеребьёвке шёл в четверть к кому-то из первой четвёрки, которую, помимо Синнера и Зверева, составиили Félix Oché-Aljassime. В итоге Медведеву достался Oché-Aljassime — они могут сыграть друг с другом в 1/4 финала





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