Online documents to be filled out online, including certificates of vaccination, sick leave certificates, and contact-free certificates, as well as conclusions for minors to engage in physical education.

The initiative aims to digitize frequently requested documents, allowing citizens to fill them out online through the 'Gooservices' portal without visiting a medical institution. The prepared documents are expected to be sent to patients through national digital services and messaging apps. The service, which is being implemented with the support of the Russian Ministry of Health, is available in two-thirds of the regions of the country. Users can book an appointment, reschedule or cancel a visit with a specialist using a chatbot or a mini-application within a messaging app. The service can be found through a search in Mmax – verified chatbots are marked with a special badge. The Deputy Minister of Health of Russia, Vadim Vanyukov, noted that the national messaging app is part of the digital transformation of healthcare, increasing the accessibility of medical care and improving the interaction between patients and the healthcare system. According to him, more than 7 million users have received notifications about medical documents in Mmax, including certificates and prescriptions for medications.

В перечень доступных для оформления онлайн документов войдут, в частности, сертификаты о прививках, справки о временной нетрудоспособности, документы об отсутствии контактов с инфекционными больными, а также заключения для допуска несовершеннолетних к занятиям физкультурой.

Ваньков отметил, что цель инициативы – перевести часто запрашиваемые справки в электронный формат, чтобы граждане могли оформлять их через портал «Госуслуги» без необходимости личного визита в медучреждение. Готовые документы, как ожидается, будут направляться пациентам через национальные цифровые сервисы и мессенджеры. Сервис, внедрение которого проходит при поддержке Минздрава РФ, доступен в двух третях регионов страны. С помощью чат-бота или мини-приложения внутри мессенджера можно записаться на консультацию, перенести или отменить визит к специалисту.

Найти сервис можно через поиск в Мax – верифицированные чат-боты отмечены специальной галочкой. Замминистра здравоохранения РФ Вадим Ваньков отметил, что национальный мессенджер становится частью цифровой трансформации медицины, повышая доступность медицинской помощи и улучшая взаимодействие пациентов с системой здравоохранения. По его словам, уже более 7 млн пользователей получили в Мax уведомления о медицинских документах, включая справки и назначения лекарств





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Online Documents Vaccination Certificates Sick Leave Certificates Contact-Free Certificates Minors' Physical Education Certificates National Messaging App Mmax Digital Transformation Of Healthcare Increased Accessibility Of Medical Care Improved Interaction Between Patients And The

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