Denis Pushilin, the head of the DPR, revealed that a woman died and five others received medium-level injuries in the attack

Один человек погиб, еще восемь мирных жителей ДНР пострадали в четверг из-за агрессии Киева, сообщил глава региона Денис Пушилин. в результате массированной атаки украинскими БПЛА по объекту гражданской инфраструктуры погибла женщина.

Ранения средней степени тяжести получили пять человек, пострадали трое. О данном событии сообщал Денис Пушилин, глава ДНР. По данным главы республики, в результате очередной агрессии Украины пострадали восемь мирных жителей ДНР. Еще один человек погиб. Ранее киевская армия неоднократно обстреливала мирные объекты в Донецкой Народной Республике.atiefcode/newsapi.org/v2/top-headlines?q=ukraine&apiKey=yourKe





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