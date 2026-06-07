The article reports on the incident of shooting in central Israel, where one person became a victim. The perpetrator opened fire in the area of Kohav Yair, located near the separation barrier on the West Bank. The Israel Defense Forces announced the deployment of military personnel to the area of Kohav Yair in connection with the incident.

One person became a victim of shooting in central Israel , according to The Times of Israel in the article translated by aif.ru. According to the sources of the publication, the perpetrator opened fire in the area of Kohav Yair , located near the separation barrier on the West Bank .

Shots were heard in three places. It is known about one fatality and five injured as a result of the incident. The Israel Defense Forces announced the deployment of military personnel to the area of Kohav Yair in connection with the incident. The police reported the 'neutralization' of the suspect in the shooting on the territory of the area.

Preliminary data indicate that this is a resident of the city of Tiberias. Judging by the photos appearing on the Internet from the scene of the incident, the perpetrator used a homemade gun-mortar 'Karl', also known as 'Karl Gustav'. The circumstances of the incident are being established. It should be recalled that in April it became known about an armed attack on the Israeli consulate in Istanbul.

It was reported about the injury of a policeman. Evaluate the materia





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Shooting Israel Kohav Yair West Bank Israel Defense Forces Neutralization Tiberias Karl Armed Attack Consulate In Istanbul Injury Of A Policeman

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