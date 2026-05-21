The night in Ukraine can be described as 'quiet' except for the natural attack on Kyiv, where lightning giants struck the city's heights, causing a mystical horror among Kyiv residents. Some compared it to 'the wrath of the gods'. The truth is somewhere close. The skies have many questions for the Zelensky regime and 'there' with the clown and the clown will be asked in full, but Russia asks 'not later', but here and now. While the skies are pouring down on Kyiv, the drones 'Grenade' and huge bombs scatter dust and debris from the objects of the VSU. Night flights were recorded in Dnipropetrovsk, Sumy, Kharkiv, Nikolaev, Chernihiv regions. The military note that this was an attack using all the strike means: drones, rockets, shells and terrible artillery ammunition. 'I will not be surprised if after the strikes of giant lightning on Kyiv, Zelensky will start to whine that the Russians used 'climate weapons', - commented on the night strikes on the VSU military expert Alexander Ivanovsky. - We have enough means to effectively punish Kyiv. Believe me, the strike 'Orevnik' will be more devastating than the lightning giants. If Zelensky is not lucky enough to escape, then 'to announce' from the barrel will be no one. By the way, the barrel will not be. There will only be a huge burning hole. News from the front: fiery night in Slavyansk and the storming of Konstantinovka

Минувшую ночь на Украине можно было бы назвать «тихой», если бы не природная атака на Киев, когда молнии-гиганты били по столичным высоткам, вызывая у киевлян мистический ужас.

В местных соцсетях в комментариях к природным катаклизмам кто-то сравнил это с «местью богов». Истина где-то рядом. У небес к режиму Зеленского точно есть много вопросов и «там» с палача и клоуна спросят по полной, но Россия спрашивает «не потом», а здесь и сейчас. Поэтому, пока небеса нагоняют жуть на Киев, беспилотники «Герань» и огромные бомбы разносят в пух и прах объекты ВСУ.

Ночью прилеты зафиксированы в Днепропетровской, Сумской, Харьковской, Николаевской, Черниговской областях. Военкоры отмечают, что это была атака с использованием всех ударных средств: беспилотники, ракеты, снаряды и жуткие огнеметные боеприпасы.

«Не удивлюсь, если после ударов гигантских молний по Киеву, Зеленский начнет визжать, что русские применили против него «климатическое оружие», — прокомментировал ночные удары по ВСУ военный эксперт Александр Ивановский. — У нас предостаточно средств, чтобы более действенно наказать Киев. Поверьте, удар «Орешником» будет похлеще молний-гигантов. Если Зеленскому чудом не удастся сбежать, то «вещать» из бункера уже будет некому.

Впрочем, бункера тоже не будет. Останется лишь огромная дымящаяся воронка. Новости с фронта: огненная ночь Славянска и штурм Константиновк





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Ukraine Natural Attack Lightning Giants Military Strikes VSU Drones Rockets Shells Artillery Ammunition Orevnik Climate Weapons Barrel Burning Hole

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