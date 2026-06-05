Dylan Larkin, a 29-year-old American forward for the Detroit Red Wings, has requested a trade to another NHL team. In the 2025/26 season, he played 74 games and recorded 67 points (34 goals + 33 assists). Larkin has been with the team for 11 seasons, playing 808 games and accumulating 643 points (276+367). In January 2021, he was named team captain. In February, he represented Team Russia in the IIHF World Championship.

Дилан Ларкин, американский нападающий клуба НХЛ «Детройт Ред Уингз', запросил обмен в другую команду. Ларкину 29 лет, в сезоне-2025/26 нападающий провел 74 матча в регулярном чемпионате НХЛ и набрал 67 очков (34 гола + 33 передачи).

Форвард выступает за 'Детройт' на протяжении всей своей карьеры, за 11 сезонов он сыграл 808 встреч и набрал 643 (276+367) очка. В январе 2021 года Ларкин был назначен капитаном команды. В феврале форвард в составе сборной Сетте издание РИА Новости зарегистрировано в Федеральной службе по надзору в сфере связи, информационных технологий и массовых коммуникаций (Роскомнадзор) 08 апреля 2014 года. Федеральному Государственному Унитарному Предприятию 'Международное информационное агентство 'Россия сегодня', расположенному по адресу: Россия, 119021, г.

Москва, Зубовский бульвар, д. 4. Федеральному Государственному Унитарному Предприятию 'Международное информационное агентство 'Россия сегодня', расположенному по адресу: Россия, 119021, г. Москва, Зубовский бульвар, д. 4. Обращаем Ваше внимание, что данная форма обратной связи используется только для взаимодействия с нами по вопросам обработки и защиты персональных данных. Обращения, не связанные с защитой персональных данных, не будут рассмотрены





РИА Новости / 🏆 16. in RU We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

NHL Dylan Larkin Detroit Red Wings Trade Request Team Captain IIHF World Championship

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

NHL Announces 2027 World Cup of Hockey Format and PrizeThe National Hockey League (NHL) has announced changes to the format of the upcoming World Cup of Hockey in 2027, which will be held in the United States. The tournament will feature a new format of '3 on 3' hockey, with 10 matches played over two days.

Read more »

Военный эксперт — об атаках БПЛА и топливном кризисеЗа май 2026 года за май аналитики насчитали 75 кадров атак дронов по сухопутной трассе в аннексированный Крым, сказал в эфире Дождя основатель Conflict Intelligence Team Руслан Левиев.

Read more »

US President Trump Confirmed Participation in 'Big Four' Leaders' MeetingUS President Donald Trump has confirmed his participation in the 'Big Four' leaders' meeting, which will take place under the French presidency in the resort city of Evian-le-Benoît on the shores of Lake Geneva. The main goal of the meeting is to achieve consensus on key international issues, with the possibility of future agreements. The US President's agenda includes several key issues, such as linking American aid to trade agreements, promoting US-developed AI tools, reducing dependence on Chinese critical mineral supply chains, combating drug and human trafficking, and increasing US exports and energy production.

Read more »

Коновалов: Неплохо начали, но вторая половина была другойCoach Alexander Coovnoval talks about the team's performance in the first half of the match and the change in the team's attitude in the second half.

Read more »

Russia Responds to Van Der Wart's Comments on Russian Players' DopingFormer Dutch footballer Rafael van der Vaart hinted at doping among Russian players, recalling a match against Russia at Euro 2008. Russian team members responded immediately, with Dmitry Sychev labeling his words as a lie and Alexander Boroduyk suggesting he consult a Russian psychiatrist.

Read more »

Alexei Krasikov on Igor Larionov Jr. in SKA: 'There Are Examples When the Father Critically Strenuously Represents the Son, Sometimes with a Rebuke. The Demand for Larionov Jr. Was 2-3 Times Higher Than with Others'Alexei Krasikov, a former goalkeeper of 'Spartak', expressed his views on Igor Larionov Jr.'s participation in SKA under the guidance of his father, Igor Larionov. Krasikov mentioned that there can be issues with the team dynamics inside SKA, but he also highlighted the potential benefits of having a son playing under his father's guidance. Krasikov also discussed the challenges faced by Andrei Skablina when his son reached the KHL and the importance of results in determining the player's standing in the team.

Read more »