NBA Semi-finals: Oklahoma City Thunder vs. San Antonio Spurs - Game 1 (2OT) Result

The first match of a best-of-seven series between the Oklahoma City Thunder and San Antonio Spurs in the NBA's Western Conference semi-finals ended with a 122:115 score in favor of the host San Antonio Spurs. The game featured several key performances from each team's stars.

Сегодня, 19 мая, завершился очередной матч в рамках полуфинальной серии плей-офф сезона-2025/2026 Национальной баскетбольной ассоциации (НБА), в котором «Оклахома-Сити Тандер» принимал «Сан-Антонио Спёрс». Игра завершилась со счётом 122:115 (1-0, 2ОТ) в пользу гостевой команды.

Карузо - 31, Уильямс - 26, Гилджес-Александер - 24, Холмгрен - 8, Уоллес - 8, Маккейн - 7, Дорт - 5, Митчелл - 4, Хартенштайн - 2, Уильямс, Джо, Сорбер, Сэндфорт, Карлсон, Уиггинс, Барнхайзер, Уильямс, ТопичВембаньяма - 41, Харпер - 24, Касл - 17, Джонсон - 13, Васселл - 13, Шампани - 11, Брайант - 3, Маклафлин, Фокс, Корнет, Олиник, Миллер, Бийомбо, Пламли, Джонс-Гарсия, Барнс, Уотерс III, Ингрэ





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NBA Playoffs Semifinals Oklahoma City Thunder San Antonio Spurs Game 1 2OT

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