NBA HIGHLIGHTS: Lakers defeat Rockets in West Conference

Sacramento Kings player Beckham reflects on the loss to CSKA, while Warriors' backup coach predicts success in the NBA Finals.

Виктор Вембаньяма / Фото: © Ronald Cortes / Stringer / Getty Images Sport / Gettyimages.ru «Сан‑Антонио» в овертайме обыграл «Оклахому» в первом матче финала Западной конференции плей‑офф НБА.

Единая лига ВТББаскетбол«Сначала высоты боялся, потом успокоился и провел матч на высоте». Вице‑президент ЦСКА — об игре Уэйра Хочется посетить «Газпром Арену», которая является одной из лучших в мире» — тренер БК «Зенит» Радоньич Bаскетболист УНИКССа Бингэм — о поражении от «Зенита»: «Мы могли бы играть более агрессивно.

Над этим нужно работать Миннесота» победила «Даллас» в матче регулярного сезона WNBA, Косу набрала два очка Папалукас появился на площадке «Мегаспорта» на коне во время церемонии чествования победителей Евролиги 2006 года «Зенит» обыграл УНИКС и сравнял счет в полуфинальной серии плей‑офф Лиги ВТБ Голден Стэйт» продлил контракт с главным тренером Кермом, который четырежды приводил команду к чемпионству в НБА ЦСКА - Локомотив-Кубан





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