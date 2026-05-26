Norway Chess: Results and Analysis of the 2nd Round

The 2nd round of the Norway Chess tournament has been completed, with several notable results. Magnus Carlsen defeated Viktor Bologan, while Caruana drew with Wesley So and finished in second place. The 10-round tournament will continue with a round-robin format, with a time control of 120 minutes (with 10-second additions starting from move 41). In case of a draw, the game will be decided by the Armageddon format, with white having 10 minutes, black 7 minutes. The winner of the classical game will receive 3 points, while the winner of the Armageddon format will receive 1.5 points. The Grand Chess Tour continues in Bucharest with the 9th round.

Norway Chess . 2-й тур. Со обыграл Гукеша, Карлсен одолел Каймера, Фируджа победил ПрагнанандхуАлиреза Фируджа (Франция) – Рамешбабу Прагнанандха (Индия) – 3:0слева указаны игроки с белыми фигурами, справа – с черными.

Будет сыграно 10 туров по круговой системе, контроль времени – 120 минут (с 10-секундным добавлением на каждый ход начиная с 41-го). В случае ничьей играется партия в формате «армагеддон» – 10 минут у игрока с белыми, 7 минут у игрока с черными фигурами (черные побеждают в случае ничьей). За победу в классической игре начисляется 3 очка; за победу в «армагеддоне» – 1,5; а при поражении в «армагеддоне» – 1. Grand Chess Tour.

Бухарест. 9-й тур. Каймер победил ван Фореста и выиграл турнир, Каруана сыграл вничью с Вашье-Лагравом и занял 2-е место Анатолий Карпов: «Для меня всегда было честью играть за сборную. То, что у наших шахматистов отобрали флаг и гимн – полное безобразие» Сергей Карякин: «В России много молодых талантливых шахматистов: Шогджиев, Землянский и другие. Мы должны поддерживать ребят и много работать с ними





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Norway Chess 2Nd Round Magnus Carlsen Viktor Bologan Caruana Wesley So Grand Chess Tour Bucharest 10-Round Tournament Round-Robin Format Time Control Armageddon Format Classical Game Winner Of The Classical Game Winner Of The Armageddon Format

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