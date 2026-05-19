Norway Beats Italy, Advances To Next Round

Norwegian hockey team NORA achieved a convincing 4-0 victory over Italian team ITA in the FIFA World Cup 2026, qualifying for the next round.

19 мая в Швейцарии состоялся пятый игровой день чемпионата мира по хоккею — 2026. В Фрибурге (Швейцария) на стадионе «Би-Си-Эф-Арена» прошёл матч группового этапа чемпионата мира 2026 года между сборными Италии и Норвегии.

Победу во встрече одержала норвежская сборная со счётом 4:0. На 12-й минуте счёт открыл Эскильд Бакке Ольсен. В середине второго периода Ноа Стеен удвоил преимущество Норвегии, а под занавес игрового отрезка Кристиан Косастуль забросил третью шайбу. В заключительном периоде Тинус Люк Коблар поставил точку в матче





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