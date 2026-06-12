Nikita Kucheryov, a Russian forward for the Tampa Bay Lightning, had an exceptional season in the NHL regular season. He was named the most valuable player by neutral fans and was also recognized as the most valuable player by the NHL Association of Hockey Journalists. Kucheryov had a fantastic season, winning the regular season scoring title with 128 points in 82 games. He also won the regular season goal-scoring title with 144 points in 81 games. Kucheryov's impact on his team was significant, as he led the Lightning to a third-place finish in the East and a second-place finish in the Atlantic Division. Kucheryov's performance was also recognized by his teammates and coaches, with head coach John Cooper calling him one of the greatest players in NHL history.

Никита Кучеров / Фото: © Leila Devlin / Contributor / Getty Images Sport / Gettyimages.ru. Даже нейтральные болельщики были в недоумении, как можно игнорировать фантастическую игру Кучерова.

И вот наконец-то в Северной Америке по достоинству оценили выступление россиянина в «регулярке», назвав его самым ценным игроком! Лидер «Тампы» уже выигрывал престижную награду. В сезоне-2018/19 нападающий установил личный рекорд результативности, набрав за 82 матча 128 (41+87) очков. Реальный шанс во второй раз в карьере забрать «Харт» был в 2024 году.

Кучеров выиграл бомбардирскую гонку у форварда «Колорадо», выбив 144 (44+100) очка за 81 встречу. Однако по итогам голосования в номинации победу одержал канадец, а Кучеров занял второе место. Североамериканские эксперты отмечали, что МакКиннон больше отрабатывает в обороне, что в значительной степени повлияло на судьбу индивидуального трофея. Правда, большинство фанатов не согласились с этим решением.

Болельщики посчитали, что россиянина таким образом наказали за поведение на Матче звезд. Кучеров довольно пренебрежительно отнесся к конкурсам и практически не старался показать хоть какой-то результат. Да и в общении с журналистами форвард ограничивался лаконичными ответами. Сложилось общественное мнение, что совокупность этих двух факторов и помешала Никите выиграть индивидуальную награду.

Через год Кучеров вновь оказался в списке главных претендентов на «Харт». Россиянин провел еще один фантастический сезон. А среди всех полевых игроков он оказал наибольшее влияние на свой клуб. Форвард выиграл бомбардирскую гонку (121 очко) и показал лучшую результативность — 1,55 очка за игру.

Кроме того, он опережал второго бомбардира команды на 31 балл — самый большой разрыв в лиге. Однако в голосовании журналистов россиянин не пошел даже в топ-2.

«Харт» в итоге выиграл голкипер «Виннипега» Коннор Хеллебак, второе место занял форвард «Эдмонтона». Россиянину не удалось выиграть «Арт Росс Трофи». В бомбардирской гонке Кучерова (130) обогнал капитана «Ойлерз» Коннора Макдэвида (138). Однако результативность выше у россиянина — 1,71 очка за игру против 1,68.

Кроме того, россиянин принял участие в 44,83% от общего количества голов «Тампы» (290), а его разрыв со вторым бомбардиром команды Джейком Гюнцелом составляет 42 результативных балла. При этом Гюнцел провел 81 матч, а Кучеров — 76. Влияние Никиты заметно и в неравных составах. В большинстве «молнии» забили 51 шайбу, а нападающий набрал 37 очков.

И, конечно, во многом благодаря Кучерову «Лайтнинг» заняли третье место на Востоке и второе в Атлантическом дивизионе





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Nikita Kucheryov Tampa Bay Lightning NHL Regular Season Most Valuable Player Regular Season Scoring Title Regular Season Goal-Scoring Title Impact On Team Greatest Players In NHL History

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