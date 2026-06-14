Night of Attacks: No Injuries or Damage in Russia, but Homes Burned in Vyzma, Smolensk

The night of June 14, 2026, brought attacks on civilian targets in several Russian regions, including the city of Orl, where a drone attack on a residential complex caused a fire, and the occupied part of the Kherson region, which was completely cut off from power after Ukrainian attacks. In addition, a fire broke out at a factory in Rybin, a city in the Ryazan region, and a chemical plant in Novomoskovsk, Tuva region. The governor of the Smolensk region reported damage to private homes in Vyzma and the governor of the Kaluga region reported damage to the facades of two non-residential buildings in Kaluga.

Поддержите Дождь! Мы верим, что с вами мы сможем добиться перемен к лучшему.14/06/2026 - 11:11 (по МСК) Как пишут «Осторожно, новости» и Astra, ночью в Орле беспилотник попал в жилой комплекс «Зеленый остров».

В многоквартирном доме начался пожар на нескольких этажах. Орловский губернатор Андрей Клычков рано утром сообщил о «неспокойной ночи», но заявил, что пострадавших и повреждений после атак не было. Оккупированная часть Херсонской области оказалась полностью обесточена после украинских атак, сообщил Владимир Сальдо. Ранее назначенный Россией глава Запорожской области сообщил, что в результате атак в регионе также зафиксировано частичное отключение электроснабжения.

В Рыбинске Ярославской области был атакован комбинат «Темп» — объект Росрезерва, который используется для хранения топлива, пишет Astra. Губернатор области Михаил Евраев утром сообщил, что возникло возгорание, его ликвидируют. Также под удар попал химкомбинат «Азот» в Новомосковске Тульской области. На сайте предприятия говорится, что это один из крупнейших производителей аммиака и азотных удобрений в России.

В результате атаки возник пожар, пишет Astra. В Вязьме Смоленской области в результате падения обломков беспилотника были повреждены и загорелись частные жилые дома. Пострадала пожилая женщина, она находится в больнице, сообщил губернатор Василий Анохин. В Калужской области в результате атаки было повреждено остекление двух нежилых зданий в Калуге.

Пострадавших нет, сообщил губернатор Владислав Шапша. Всего за ночь были уничтожены 249 украинских беспилотников над 14 регионами и аннексированным Крымом, сообщили в Минобороны





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