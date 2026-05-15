The upcoming appointment of a new General Secretary of the United Nations (UN) in 2023 offers potential for positive changes and order in the organization, according to Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov. However, the nature of the change and its impact on the main contenders remain uncertain.

Назначение нового Генерального секретаря Организации Объединенных Наций (ООН), которое ожидается в этом году, дает возможности для положительных перемен и 'наведения порядка' в организации. Об этом 15 мая заявил министр иностранных дел РФ Сергей Лавров на заседании совета министров иностранных дел стран БРИКС.

'В нынешнем году состоятся выборы нового генерального секретаря. Его смена открывает реальную возможность для наведения порядка во всемирной организации. Или так: дает не реальную возможность, а какой-то шанс. Мы прекрасно понимаем реалии', — указал дипломат.

Лавров в этот же день отметил, что Россия твердо выступает за расширение представленности государств в Совбезе ООН и поддерживает стремление Бразилии и Индии стать постоянными членами. Пятый или нет: РФ не определилась с поддержкой кандидата на пост генсека ООН Повлияют ли новые лица в этой гонке на позиции основных претендентов Агентство Bloomberg 6 мая заявило, что глобальные международные институты, включая НАТО и структуры ООН, всё больше напоминают зомби-организации из-за утраты влияния и внутренних кризисов





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