New School in Vnutkovo Opens with 2,100 Seats

The new school in Vnutkovo, Moscow, will open its doors on September 1, 2022, with 2,100 seats. The school is designed as a 'school city' with separate entrances for different age groups. It also has a sports and recreation area, a separate playground, and a sports complex with a track and field area.

Москва, 17 июня - АиФ-Москва. Новая школа на 2,1 тысячи мест откроется 1 сентября в районе Внуково на улице Бориса Пастернака (дом 4а). Об этом сообщил мэр Москвы Сергей Собянин.

"Здание, по сути, представляет собой "школьный город". В нем два главных входа, чтобы разделить детей разного возраста. Около школы — все необходимое для занятий спортом и для отдыха", — написал градоначальник в своем канале в мессенджере "Макс". По его словам, на территории выделена отдельная площадка с полосой препятствий для сдачи нормативов по военной подготовке, а также тренажеры для гребли и велотренажеры.

Для младших школьников подготовлены игровые зоны. Строительство велось за счет инвестора, реализующего в районе современный жилой квартал с социальной инфраструктурой. В рамках проекта введено свыше 1,2 миллиона квадратных метров недвижимости, включая жилые корпуса, школы и детские сады. Новый учебный корпус инвестор безвозмездно передаст в систему столичного образования — он войдет в состав школы № 1788.

Как говорится на официальном сайте мэра Москвы, четырехэтажное здание площадью более 36 тысяч квадратных метров построено по индивидуальному проекту. Оно обеспечивает комфортное и безопасное пространство для обучения, включая безбарьерную среду для детей с ограниченными возможностями здоровья. Конструкция Е-образной формы состоит из трех блоков, объединенных центральным холлом, с внутренними дворами и естественным освещением. Планировка позволяет проводить мероприятия одновременно в разных частях школы благодаря техническим коридорам и скрытым коммуникациями.

В распоряжении учащихся универсальные и специализированные кабинеты, лаборатории, ИТ-полигон, медиатека, мастерские живописи и обработки материалов, класс кулинарии и кабинет для шахмат. Центром общественной жизни станет зал для мероприятий. Для занятий физкультурой предусмотрены спортивные залы и комплекс на прилегающей территории с футбольным полем. В новой школе учащиеся смогут получать дополнительные знания в рамках городских образовательных проектов "Математическая вертикаль", "ИТ-вертикаль" и "Естественно-научная вертикаль".

Кроме того, школа № 1788 реализует собственные программы углубленного изучения предметов: лингвистические классы с изучением русского, английского, китайского и немецкого языков; медиа-направление с акцентом на русский язык и литературу; ИТ-классы с информатикой, физикой и математикой; междисциплинарные проекты "Пробы" и STEAM для развития критического мышления и командной работы. Учащимся предложат широкий спектр дополнительного образования. Дети смогут посещать спортивные и танцевальные секции, обучаться программированию, робототехнике, шахматам, театральному искусству, художественному творчеству и изучать иностранные языки.

Школа № 1788 объединяет 20 зданий — семь школьных и 13 дошкольных. В учреждении обучается более 14,4 тысячи детей, включая школьников и дошкольников, предусмотрена инклюзивная среда для учащихся с ограниченными возможностями здоровья. Педагогический коллектив насчитывает почти 1,5 тысячи сотрудников. В 2025/2026 учебном году 218 учеников стали победителями и призерами муниципального этапа Всероссийской олимпиады школьников, 22 — регионального, шестеро отличились на Московской олимпиаде.

Школа активно участвует в проекте "Профессиональное обучение без границ", ее воспитанники занимают призовые места на чемпионатах "Мастерята" и "Московские мастера". Творческие способности ученики развивают в театре "Антракт" и студии "Драконы". Спортивный клуб "Серебряные крылья" регулярно побеждает в соревнованиях по флорболу, баскетболу, футболу, плаванию и другим видам спорта. В 2025/2026 году 816 учащихся получили знаки ГТО.

Патриотическое воспитание реализуется через классы "Юнармии", проекты "Орлята России" и "Движение первых". Школа сотрудничает с "Боевым братством" и "Мосволонтером", ежегодно проводя благотворительные акции





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School Moscow Vnutkovo School City Separate Entrances Sports Complex Track And Field Area Additional Knowledge Patriotic Education Sports And Recreation Area Recreation Area Playground Separate Playground Separate Entrances For Different Age Groups Separate Entrances For Different Age Groups Separate Entrances For Different Age Groups Separate Entrances For Different Age Groups Separate Entrances For Different Age Groups Separate Entrances For Different Age Groups Separate Entrances For Different Age Groups Separate Entrances For Different Age Groups Separate Entrances For Different Age Groups Separate Entrances For Different Age Groups Separate Entrances For Different Age Groups Separate Entrances For Different Age Groups Separate Entrances For Different Age Groups Separate Entrances For Different Age Groups Separate Entrances For Different Age Groups Separate Entrances For Different Age Groups Separate Entrances For Different Age Groups Separate Entrances For Different Age Groups Separate Entrances For Different Age Groups Separate Entrances For Different Age Groups Separate Entrances For Different Age Groups Separate Entrances For Different Age Groups Separate Entrances For Different Age Groups Separate Entrances For Different Age Groups Separate Entrances For Different Age Groups Separate Entrances For Different Age Groups Separate Entrances For Different Age Groups Separate Entrances For Different Age Groups Separate Entrances For Different Age Groups Separate Entrances For Different Age Groups Separate Entrances For Different Age Groups Separate Entrances For Different Age Groups Separate Entrances For Different Age Groups Separate Entrances For Different Age Groups Separate Entrances For Different Age Groups Separate Entrances For Different Age Groups Separate Entrances For Different Age Groups Separate Entrances For Different Age Groups Separate Entrances For Different Age Groups Separate Entrances For Different Age Groups Separate Entrances For Different Age Groups Separate Entrances For Different Age Groups Separate Entrances For Different Age Groups Separate Entrances For Different Age Groups Separate Entrances For Different Age Groups Separate Entrances For Different Age Groups Separate Entrances For Different Age Groups Separate Entrances For Different Age Groups Separate Entrances For Different Age Groups Separate Entrances For Different Age Groups Separate Entrances For Different Age Groups Separate Entrances For Different Age Groups Separate Entrances For Different Age Groups Separate Entrances For Different Age Groups Separate Entrances For Different Age Groups Separate Entrances For Different Age Groups Separate Entrances For Different Age Groups Separate Entrances For Different Age Groups Separate Entrances For Different Age Groups Separate Entrances For Different Age Groups Separate Entrances For Different Age Groups Separate Entrances For Different Age Groups Separate Entrances For Different Age Groups Separate Entrances For Different Age Groups Separate Entrances For Different Age Groups Separate Entrances For Different Age Groups Separate Entrances For Different Age Groups Separate Entrances For Different Age Groups Separate Entrances For Different Age Groups Separate Entrances For Different Age Groups Separate Entrances For Different Age Groups Separate Entrances For Different Age Groups Separ

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