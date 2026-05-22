New Record Infections: Number of Sexually Transmitted Diseases Increases in Europe

European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC) reports that the number of sexually transmitted infections (STIs) has reached record levels in all European countries in 2024.

Европейский центр профилактики и контроля заболеваний (ECDC) сообщает, что количество инфекций, передающихся половым путем (ИППП), достигло рекордных уровней во всех европейских странах в 2024 году.

Согласно данным по 2024 году, число случаев гонореи увеличилось на 303 процентов, составив 106 331, в то время как число случаев заболевания сифилисом увеличилось более чем вдвое и составило 45 577. Хламидиоз остаётся наиболее часто зарегистрированной инфекцией, передающейся половым путем, на которой зарегистрировано 213 443 случая. Бруно Чианчио, руководитель отдела инфекций ECDC, подчеркнул, что эти инфекции могут вызывать серьезные осложнения, такие как хроническая боль и бесплодие, а в случае сифилиса - проблемы с сердцем или нервной системой.

Он напомнил о важности использования адекватных профилактических мер для наименее защищенных групп





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Sexually Transmitted Infections (Stis) European Centre For Disease Prevention And Con Number Of Infections Recorded High Levels Gonorrhea Syphilis Chlamydia Trichomonas Vaginalis New Record Levels Europe Countries

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