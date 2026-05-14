New Medical Specialty in Russia: 'Vrach po meditsine zdorovoho dolzhnostei'

The new medical specialty, 'Vrach po meditsine zdorovoho dolzhnostei', will be introduced in Russian healthcare institutions starting from September 1, 2026. These specialists will identify risk factors and signs of diseases in patients.

С 1 сентября 2026 г. в российских медучреждениях может появиться новая должность – врач по медицине здорового долголетия. Предполагается, что такие специалисты будут выявлять факторы риска и признаки развития заболеваний у пациентов.

Проект документа о введении новой должности сейчас проходит внутриведомственное согласование. В Минздраве уточнили, что работать врачами по медицине здорового долголетия смогут выпускники медвузов, прошедшие ординатуру по специальностям «Гериатрия», «Терапия» или «Общая врачебная практика (семейная медицина). В сентябре 2025 г. сообщал, что в России проживают около 35,6 млн человек старше 60 лет. По данным Росстата, это более 24% населения страны, численность которого составляет 146,1 млн человек.

По прогнозам Минздрава, доля пожилых граждан продолжит расти. К 2030 г. она превысит 25% населения, а к 2046 г. приблизится к 30%. Во Всемирной организации здравоохранения отмечают, что старение населения стало общемировой тенденцией. Многие страны развивают программы поддержки пожилых людей.

В Германии пенсионерам предоставляют льготы на посещение бассейнов, санаториев, культурных и оздоровительных учреждений. В России действует программа «Активное долголетие», а в Москве реализуется проект «Московское долголетие». С 1 сентября также могут ввести более десяти новых медицинских специальностей. Одновременно проект приказа Минздрава предполагает исключение ряда устаревших профессий, включая врача-диабетолога, подросткового психиатра, сексолога, фельдшера-нарколога и других специалистов





Vedomosti / 🏆 22. in RU We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

New Medical Specialty Vrach Po Meditsine Zdorovoho Dolzhnostei Risk Factors Signs Of Diseases Patient Care Geriatric Medicine Therapy General Practice

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