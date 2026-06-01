New Measures of Support and Changes in Postal Law

The Russian government is planning to introduce new measures of support, including the possibility of placing advertisements on utility bills and creating digital mailboxes for legally significant messages. The changes will be made to the Federal Law on Post and Telecommunications, the Russian Housing Code, the Federal Law on Communications, and other laws. The government also proposes allowing "Russian Post" to hire external organizations and individual entrepreneurs for processing and delivery. Additionally, changes will be made to the use of subscriber mailboxes. Only "Russian Post", management companies, and organizations chosen by property owners will be able to use them. The company reported a clean loss of 9.3 billion rubles, or three times that of the same period in 2025, and ended the reporting period with a positive trend in key indicators. Revenues for the reporting period increased by 1.3% year-on-year to 54.1 billion rubles. The improvement in "Russian Post"'s financial results is attributed to the implementation of a program to improve operational efficiency, which has been in effect since 2023.

"будут оказаны новые меры поддержки, в том числе станет доступно размещение рекламы на платежках ЖКХ и создание цифровых почтовых ящиков для юридически значимых сообщений. Документ Проект вносит изменения в Федеральный закон "О почтовой связи", Жилищный кодекс РФ, Федеральный закон "О связи" и другие законы.

В документе отмечается, что в почтовых отделениях появится возможность принимать электронные средства платежа без комиссии банков. Кроме того, платежные документы за жилье и коммунальные услуги можно будет направлять в электронном виде через "Госуслуги". Правительство предлагает разрешить "Почте России" привлекать сторонние организации и индивидуальных предпринимателей для обработки и доставки. Кроме того, изменения будут внесены по вопросу об использовании абонентских почтовых ящиков.

Их смогут использовать только "Почта России", управляющие компании и организации, которые были выбраны собственниками жилья.чистый убыток по МСФО на 9,3 млрд руб. , или в три раза по сравнению с аналогичным периодом 2025 г. Компания завершила отчетный период с положительной динамикой основных показателей. Доходы за отчетный период выросли на 1,3% год к году до 54,1 млрд руб.

Улучшение финансовых результатов "Почта России" связывает с реализацией программы повышения операционной эффективности, которая действует с 2023 г.





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New Measures Of Support Advertising On Utility Bills Digital Mailboxes Changes In Postal Law Clean Loss Improvement In Financial Results Program To Improve Operational Efficiency

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