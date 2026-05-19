New Global Epidemic: Rise in Infectious Diseases and the Risk of a New 'Virus X' Pandemic

The world is on the brink of a new global epidemic, with an increase in infectious diseases and the potential for a new 'Virus X' pandemic to surpass the scale of the COVID-19 and Ebola outbreaks. The World Health Organization (WHO) and the World Bank's Joint Monitoring Committee for Global Health Security (GPMB) have warned of the continued risk of large-scale sanitary crises, emphasizing the need for urgent action to address the growing threat.

Мир стоит на пороге новой глобальной эпидемии: вспышки инфекционных болезней происходят всё чаще и могут превзойти по масштабам пандемию коронавируса и вспышки Эболы. Об этом предупреждает Всемирная организация здравоохранения (ВОЗ).

Эксперты отмечают рост числа заболеваний, которые ранее не считались столь опасными. Совместный Совет по мониторингу глобальной готовности (GPMB), созданный ВОЗ и Всемирным банком, указывает: мир после пандемии COVID‑19 и эпидемий Эболы не стал безопаснее. В докладе говорится о риске появления нового «вируса X» — патогена, способного передаваться от животных человеку. Проблему усугубляет сокращение финансирования программ эпиднадзора и развития здравоохранения до минимального уровня с 2009 года.

Это ослабляет способность государств своевременно выявлять и сдерживать вспышки. Дополнительно экспертами отмечены рост недоверия к власти, активное распространение дезинформации и неравный доступ к вакцинам и лечению. Без принятия срочных мер мир рискует столкнуться с чередой масштабных санитарных кризисов, которые могут быть разрушительнее всего, что происходило ранее. Всемирная организация здравоохранения (ВОЗ) объявила в Демократической Республике Конго и Уганде режим чрезвычайной ситуации международного уровня из‑за вспышки вируса Эбола.

В организации подчеркнули, что речь идёт об эпидемии, а не пандемии. В Конго уже зафиксировано около 350 случаев заражения, из которых 100 человек умерли





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Global Epidemic Infectious Diseases New 'Virus X' Pandemic World Health Organization World Bank Joint Monitoring Committee For Global Health S Sanitary Crises COVID-19 Ebola Democratic Republic Of Congo Uganda Virus Ebola

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