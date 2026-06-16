New Cultural Center in Restored Historical Ensemble of Pokrovskoye-Strezhnevo

The restored historical ensemble of Pokrovskoye-Strezhnevo, a federal monument, will become a new attraction for tourists from all over the country. The mayor of Moscow, Sergei Sobyanin, praised the restoration of the monument, which had been in a state of disrepair for many years. Now, a new cultural center will be established in the restored ensemble, with exhibition and concert halls, a lecture hall, a library, a photo studio, a winter garden, and a restaurant in the orangery.

Отреставрированный памятник федерального значения, исторический ансамбль с замковыми башнями и оранжереей знаменитой древней усадьбы Покровское-Стрешнево станет новой точкой притяжения туристов со всей страны. Мэр Москвы Сергей Собянин оценил преображение памятника, который до передачи его городу долгие годы умирал.

Теперь здесь будет культурный центр.

"Специалисты вернули усадьбе исторический облик и сейчас приспосабливают к современному использованию. Теперь в усадьбе будет работать новый культурный центр с выставочными и концертными залами, лекторием, библиотекой, фотостудией, зимним садом и рестораном в оранжерее", — подчеркнул мэр





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Pokrovskoye-Strezhnevo Historical Ensemble Federal Monument Cultural Center Restoration Tourist Attraction Moscow Sergei Sobyanin Cultural Preservation Historical Preservation

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