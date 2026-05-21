News: Opinions on the Transition of Pliuschenko's Son to Aketbazar in International Figure Skating

A Russian figure coach, Galina Tarasonova, expresses her astonishment over the footballer's transition to Aketbazar in Azerbaijan, stating that it represents a significant loss for their discipline. Meanwhile, the son's father, Pliuschenko, focuses on understanding his journey while assuring his allegiance to Russia. Other commentators, coaches, and athletes offer various perspectives on this significant move, all highlighting the significance of international travel for figure skating and the complexity of international sporting politics.

Тарасова о переходе сына Плющенко: "Ну какая может быть потеря для нашего фигурного катания? Ну ей-богу! Я вас умоляю"— У Александра Плющенко есть родители, они выбирают его путь.

Я понимаю, для чего это сделано, но говорить не буду. Пока преждевременно. Азеры теперь будут платить Плю за тренировки своего спортсмена и за аренду льда им... у папы... Леонова о переходе сына Плющенко в Азербайджан: "Я здесь ничего такого не вижу, это ни хорошо, ни плохо, обычная ситуация" Елена Вайцеховская: "Из-за смены гражданства фигуристами стала выстраиваться клубная система.

Интересно, какая команда первой соберет покер, способный принести медаль ОИ" Сын Плющенко о переходе в Азербайджан: "Я был и остаюсь русским. Надеюсь, на международной арене мне удастся достойно представлять наши две страны" Журова о переходе сына Плющенко в Азербайджан: "Люди осудят Евгения, будут обвинять его в отсутствии патриотизма. Но спортсмены и болельщики поймут" Тарасова о переходе сына Плющенко в Азербайджан: "Родители думают о его жизни, не хотят потратить все силы зря. Там нет конкуренции





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