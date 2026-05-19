News about recent football events and teams, including Europe's top clubs and national teams

This news text covers a range of recent football events and teams, including updates on top European clubs such as Paris Saint-Germain, Barcelona, and Real Madrid, as well as national teams like Brazil, England, and the United States. The text also mentions the departure of Pep Guardiola from Manchester City, the inclusion of Neymar in the Brazil national team, the approach to a title for Arsenal, the extension of Frenkie de Jong's contract at Barcelona, the success of the USA against Finland, and the participation of Timothée Pierre Georges Ibanez in the Russian national team. The text also includes quotes and opinions from various football personalities. [No categories provided] [1492 characters]

Генич о Батракове: «Будто идет манипуляция и наброс на «Локомотив», что Батракова заберут за 16 млн евро. У меня ощущение, что нет никакого контакта»Генич о Батракове: «Будто идет манипуляция и наброс на «Локомотив», что Батракова заберут за 16 млн евро.

У меня ощущение, что нет никакого контакта»В «ПСЖ» смотрят и думают: «Ничего себе, у него два года подряд 20+ баллов по системе «гол+пас». А ведь отправляют какого-нибудь скаута. А тот приедет обратно и подумает: надо ли брать еще одного парня из России? Есть точно такой же, только не за 15 миллионов евро, а за 7 млн.

Еще и из Чехии. Конечно, если только наши агенты не сработают и не убедят Кампуша взять Батракова. Но вы думаете, Алексей надолго задержится в «ПСЖ»? Он бриллиантище, но я еще не насмотрелся на его игру здесь.

Но будто сейчас идет манипуляция и наброс на «Локомотив», что сейчас Батракова заберут за 16 млн. У меня ощущение, что нет никакого контакта» – сказал Луис Энрике о попадании в состав Бразилии на ЧМ-2026: «Сбывшаяся мечта. Вижу мальчика из Вали‑ду‑Карангола, который бегал за мячом, не представляя, насколько будет путь впереди»Губерниев считает Талалаeva лучшим тренером сезона РПЛ: «Балтика» заняла 6-е место – этого мало, что ли? Надо спокойнее стать и послушать советов от Радимова – и будет отлично!

»Пеп уходит из «Сити», Неймар едет на ЧМ, «Арсенал» в шаге от титула, «Барса» продлила Флика, США пропустили 6 шайб от Финляндии, Ибрагимов в сборной России, «Реал» и Моуринью договорились и другие новост





sportsru / 🏆 7. in RU We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Football News Recent Football Events Top European Clubs European Football Teams Brazil National Team England National Team United States National Team Manchester City Paris Saint-Germain Barcelona Real Madrid Pep Guardiola Neymar Alexis Sanchez Frenkie De Jong Timothée Pierre Georges Ibanez

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

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