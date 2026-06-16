The court in Amsterdam refused to appoint a psychological expert to examine the case of Prokes. All requests for an expert assessment by the defense were rejected in June 2021. The court in Amsterdam previously sentenced a Dutch citizen to six years in prison for drug trafficking and one and a half years for attacking a family member with a knife. The victim was the twin brother of Kvis. The hearings on the case of Prokes will begin in late November.

Суд Амстердама отказался назначить психологическую экспертизу по делу Промеса. Все ходатайства защиты Квинси отклонены из ОАЭ 20 июня прошлого года. Суд в Амстердаме ранее заочно приговорил нидерландца к шести годам тюрьмы по делу об организации контрабанды наркотиков и на 1,5 года – за нападение на родственника с ножом.

СМИ сообщали, что потерпевшим был двоюродный брат Квинси. Слушания по делу Промеса по существу начнутся в конце ноября. По словам юриста, Квинси допрашивали в Дубае целую неделю с мешком на голове, поэтому теперь он боится правоохранительных органов и системы правосудия. Роналду перед первым матчем Португалии на ЧМ-2026: «Завтра начинается новая глава.

Настало время отдать все за нашу страну. Верьте, как мы! » В дом Шолля в Мюнхене проник незнакомец с психическим расстройством. Он поел, принял душ и попытался голым лечь в постель к дочке экс-игрока «Баварии» «Малком не подойдет «Спартаку», будет тормозить их футбол.

Это работа его агентов, потому что, кроме как саудовцам, он никому не нужен». Угаров не верит в возвращение бразильца в РПЛ Дуглас Сантос о Неймаре: «Прическа у меня лучше, чем у него. Он кумир для меня и для всех в сборной – молимся, чтобы он был готов на 100 процентов» Рубен Аморим: «Есть амбиции, которые с тобой всю карьеру, и работа в «Милане» всегда была для меня одной из них.

«Россонери» – это история, престиж, экстраординарная фан-база» Депутат Журова о том, что сборной Ирана можно находиться в США только в дни игр ЧМ-2026: «Если США претендуют на демократию, обличать надо тех, к кому у них вопросы. Спортсмены точно ни при чем» Легкоатлетка Клишина о ЧМ-2026: «Стоимость билетов позволяет многим посещать матчи всей семьей, ближе к игре их можно найти за 400 долларов.

Стадионы заполняются, но в городе большого наплыва не видно» Матеус Кунья: «Вызов Неймара не должен удивлять – его мастерство говорит само за себя. У Бразилии выдающиеся футболисты, но нужно быть сильными коллективно





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