News Text: FIFA World Cup 2026 Group B Match and Related News

The news text covers the match between Group B teams, the goals, and the upcoming matches. It also includes quotes from coaches and players, as well as the TV coverage and the anthem performances of the participating countries.

Встреча группы B прошла в Сан-Франциско (США) и завершилась со счетом 1:1. На 17-й минуте игры Брель Эмболо реализовал первый пенальти на ЧМ-2026. Ответный мяч на 4-й компенсированной ко второму тайму минуте забил Буалем Хухи.

В следующем матче команда Швейцарии 18 июня сыграет со сборной Боснии и Герцеговины, а катарцы на следующий день встретятся со сборной Канады. Телеканал 'Матч ТВ' показывает матчи финальной стадии чемпионата мира, который проходит с 11 июня по 19 июля в США, Канаде и Мексике. Мелкадзе рассказал, за кого будет болеть на ЧМ-2026: 'Хочу, чтобы Роналду поднял кубок над головой и сравнялся с Месси'. Гимны стран перед стартовым свистком (видео).

Бразилия - Марокко. Чемпионат мира-2026. Натиск на ворота Катара (видео). Катар - Швейцария.

Чемпионат мира-2026. Футбол Радимов: 'Появление Дугласа Сантоса в стартовом составе сборной Бразилии - успех для всей РПЛ'. Семшов: 'Я не верю, что сборная Бразилии может дойти далеко на ЧМ-2026'. Сборные Катара и Швейцарии назвали стартовые составы на матч ЧМ-202





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FIFA World Cup 2026 Group B Match Bresnel Emboel Bualem Huhi Brazil - Morocco Switzerland - Bosnia And Herzegovina Canada United States Mexico Match TV Ronaldo Messi Radimv Semskov Brazil Switzerland Katar Shвейцаria Bosnia And Herzegovina Canada United States Mexico FIFA World Cup 2026 Group B Match Bresnel Emboel Bualem Huhi Brazil - Morocco Switzerland - Bosnia And Herzegovina Canada United States Mexico Match TV Ronaldo Messi Radimv Semskov Brazil Switzerland Katar Shвейцаria Bosnia And Herzegovina Canada United States Mexico

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