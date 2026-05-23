News Text: Владелец "Акрона" Морозов об уходе Дзюбы и другие новости

News text contains details about the departure of forward Dzuba from the "Aksion" football club, Champion League scores, and comments on refereeing in one of the games from the Russian Premier League.

Владелец «Акрона» Морозов об уходе Дзюбы: 'Хотим уйти от футбола, который сосредоточен на одном форварде. Хотим показывать быстрый, современный, атакующий футбол'. Владелец «Акрона» Морозов об уходе Дзюбы: 'Хотим уйти от футбола, который был слишком сосредоточен на фигуре одного форварда.

Мы хотим найти нового главного тренера, который поставит «Акрону» более целостный, разнообразный и комбинационный футбол.

', "Акрон" объявил об уходе Дзюбы: 'Контракт продлен не будет. Команде нужны новые герои, благодарим Артема за неимоверный вклад в результаты команды'.

"Агент Дзюбы об уходе форварда из «Акрона": 'Приняли обоюдное решение двигаться разными дорогами. Думаю, Артем еще минимум год поиграет, будем взвешивать варианты'. Чемпионат Испании.

'Реал' забил 4 гола 'Атлетику', 'Барселона' уступила 'Валенсии' в гостях, 'Сосьедад' Захаряна поделил очки с 'Эспаньолом', 'Атлетико' сыграет с 'Вильярреалом' в воскресень





sportsru / 🏆 7. in RU We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Dzuba \Aksion\ Football Club Forward Reigning Champion Russian Premier League Champions League Scores Refereeing

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