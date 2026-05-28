News Text on Upcoming Russian Elections

The text provides information on the upcoming Russian elections, including the date of the unified day of voting (EVDG) and the expected scale of the election campaign. It also mentions the direct elections for governors in eight regions and the possibility of their expansion. The summary of the news text is provided in the following points:

В единый день голосования (ЕДГ) 2026 г. ожидается «масштабная» избирательная кампания, в ходе которой планируется заместить 20 700 депутатских мандатов. Прямые выборы губернаторов пройдут в восьми регионах, но не исключено, что до конца июня их станет больше, заявила председатель Центральной избирательной комиссии (ЦИК) Выборы в Госдуму, по ее словам, будут назначены между 1 и 21 июня, региональные выборы – с 11 по 21 июня, а выборы в органы местного самоуправления – с 21 июня по 1 июля.

Само голосование, скорее всего, будет трехдневным (18–20 сентября), поскольку есть на это «запрос избирателей», сказала Памфилова. Начальник правового управления ЦИК Олег Лисицин рассказал, какие нововведения ожидают кандидатов. Например, законом было уточнено, что в агитации нельзя использовать изображение человека (включая умершего или вымышленного), воспроизведение его голоса, созданного в том числе с помощью искусственного интеллекта. Сроки передачи бюллетеней сдвинулись на один день – если раньше при голосовании в пятницу их доставляли на участок в среду, то сейчас последним днем значится четверг.

Также с этого года нет необходимости публиковать финансовые отчеты на бумажных носителях. Возникали у партий и вопросы по поводу того, как собирать подписи через «Госуслуги» и есть ли такая возможность на федеральных выборах. Зампред ЦИК Николай Булаев подчеркнул, что за все время существования этой опции с 2020 г. полноценно ею воспользовались лишь три человека и все они были действующими губернаторами, баллотирующимися в порядке самовыдвижения. Сбор подписей онлайн на федеральных выборах пока не внедрен, сказала Памфилова.

Еще одной темой стало введение в эксплуатацию специального программного обеспечения (ПО), с помощью которого партии, кандидаты-одномандатники и самовыдвиженцы смогут готовить документы для их предоставления





Vedomosti / 🏆 22. in RU We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Russian Elections Unified Day Of Voting (EVDG) Scale Of Election Campaign Direct Elections For Governors Possibility Of Expansion New Voting Rules New Voting Technology New Voting Procedures New Voting Requirements New Voting Restrictions

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