News text in Russian about football, including the end of the season, the position of teams in the league, the victory of the German national team over Brazil, the entry of a Russian football club to the Cypriot league, and the FIFA sanctions against the Israeli football association.

Сезон-2025/2026 завершился, когда ближайший соперник "Манчестер Сити", "Борнмут", сыграл вничью в предпоследнем туре чемпионата, лишив его возможности победить в турнире. Перед 38-м туром "Арсенал" занимает первую строчку в турнирной таблице с 82 очками, "Манчестер Сити" - на втором месте с 78 очками.

В последний раз команда стала обладателем титула 22 года назад - в сезоне 2003/04. Сейчас клуб возглавляет испанский тренер Микель Артета. Под руководством немецкого тренера Юргена Клоппа "Ливерпуль" досрочно выиграл чемпионат Англии. Это произошло после того, как "Манчестер Сити" проиграл "Челси" и лишился шансов догнать соперника.

Сенсационную победу немецкой сборной над хозяевами ЧМ-2014 бразильцами в полуфинальном матче болельщики отмечали по всей стране - несмотря на глубокую ночь и проливные дожди. Футбольный клуб "Красава", основанный в России Евгением Савиным, попал в высшую лигу Кипра. Савин перевез свой клуб в эту страну ЕС после того, как высказался против нападения РФ на Украину. Как клуб-эмигрант "Красава" объединяет вокруг себя русскоязычное сообщество Кипра и создает свою историю, узнал корреспондент DW.

Сборная Германии по футболу заработала путевку на ЧМ-2026. ФИФА оштрафовала Израильскую футбольную ассоциацию





dw_russian / 🏆 9. in RU We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Football Season League German National Team Russian Football Club Cypriot League FIFA Sanctions

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Russian News HeadlinesA collection of Russian news articles, categorized and summarized.

Read more »

NEWS TEXT TITLENEWS TEXT SUMMARY

Read more »

Футболист ЦСКА женился на звезде кино; Тренер сборной России Карпин о вызове Литвинова и Соболева; Алексей Мишин о победе «Зенита» в РПЛ...Several news articles in Russian about notable events, sports, and entertainment.

Read more »

Бобровский не хочет уходить из «Флориды»: согласен на понижение зарплатыRussian news article about Vegas Golden Knights' Russian goalkeeper Igor Bobrovsky's desire to remain with the club instead of signing a long-term contract, while also agreeing to a salary decrease.

Read more »

International Hall of Fame Inducts Russian Volleyball Legend, Kremlin Cup, Volleyball Championships, and MoreThis news text highlights several prominent volleyball events, including the induction of Russian legend Katarina Gamova into the International Hall of Fame, the Kremlin Cup, the Russian Cup, and other volleyball-related news. The text also features comments and updates on the world of volleyball, including new champions, medalists, and players competing in various tournaments and events listed in the news text. The article is written in a comprehensive and regular format, with clear headings, subheadings, and a distinct section dedicated to each topic mentioned.

Read more »

Russian News: Unleashing EduNews 324, 321, 316, 313, 306, 305, 304, 301, 294, 289, 287, 284, 281, 279, 277Exploring significant Russian news topics in the context of current events and national interests.

Read more »