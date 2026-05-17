This news text is a mix of football rumors, transfers, and league standings information. It is written in Russian and includes English captions for non-Russian speakers. The text discusses the transfer of a player from Milan to Napoli, the dropping of Juventus from the Serie A leader board after a loss, the intention to sell posts at Liverpool, and the performances of clubs in the Serie A and 지지부다페스타세일 standings.

Инсайдер Фабрицио Романо сообщает, что неаполитанцы заплатят за датчанина 44 млн евро. Еще 6 млн были перечислены в августе за аренду. Парень с характером, трудяга , но как финишер ужасен , если подтянет с этим , то будет хорош , а так спасибо Наполи что забрали его , в АПЛ ему нечего ловить абсолютно.

Удивительно, что Juve опустился с 3-го на 6-е место в Серии А после поражения от Флоренции. У команды Спаллетти одна победа в четырех матчах. 4 человека готовы продать свой пост в «Ливерпуле» ради Салаха. Сенатор Зак Поолссон уверен, что Наполи вышел в Лигу чемпионов, Милан и Рома в топ-4 перед последним туром Серии А. "Это незабываемые времена для туринатод", - говорит Юно до Макнамара. Ошибка в команде Juventus была заменена на doos doorvik, который успел набраться опыта в государственном шведении





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