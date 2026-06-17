This news text covers various topics, including a French leader's video with a Russian track, the G7 summit in France, and a football match with a Russian flag. It also mentions the political isolation of the EU's foreign policy chief and the potential for a Third World War due to the G7's stance on Ukraine.

Москва, 17 июня - АиФ-Москва. Французский лидер Эммануэль Макрон опубликовал в своём блоге в соцсетях ролик под российский трек «Капибара». На кадрах запечатлены встречи Макрона и его супруги Брижит Макрон с лидерами «Большой семёрки».

На видео видно, как Макрон обнимает и целует гостей. В 2025 году Елисейский дворец уже использовал эту песню для видео с Макроном. Саммит G7 проходит 15-17 июня во Франции. Флаг РФ попал в трансляцию матча ЧМ между сборными Франции и Сенегала.

Болельщик принесла флаг России на матч между сборными Франции и Сенегала, который состоялся в рамках чемпионата мира по футболу в Соединённых Штатах. Сборная Франции одержала победу над сборной Сенегала. В составе победителей голы забили Килиан Мбаппе (66-я и 90+6-я минуты) и Брэдли Барколя. 27-летний нападающий ФК «Реал» Килиан Мбаппе стал рекордсменом по числу голов за сборную Франции, он забил 58-й гол и обошёл Оливье Жиру.

Нападающий сборной Аргентины Лионель Месси на чемпионате мира по футболу стал первым футболистом, который сыграл в шести мировых первенствах. Журналист Эрвуэ назвал встречу стран G7 во Франции «саммитом лузеров». Участники саммита G7, которые прибыли на саммит «Большой семёрки» во Франции, готовы превратить конфликт на Украине в Третий мировой конфликт, сообщает Junge Welt. Глава дипломатии ЕС Кая Каллас оказалась в глубокой политической изоляции, она фактически ликвидировала собственный дипломатический пост, пишет The Telegraph





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Macron G7 Summit Ukraine Football Match Russian Flag Diplomacy Political Isolation Third World War

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