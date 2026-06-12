A collection of news articles from various regions of Russia, including sports achievements, natural disasters, and criminal investigations.

Уроженка Оренбургской области Венера Нафикова завоевала золотую медаль на чемпионате мира по спортивной борьбе среди студентов, проходит в Бразилии с 8 по 13 июня. Венера Нафикова выступила в составе сборной России и одержала победу в весовой категории до 50 килограммов.

Всего в российскую команду вошли 24 спортсмена, представляющие 18 университетов из 15 регионов страны. Турнир собрал сильнейших студентов-борцов со всего мира. В Омской области нашли тело подростка в воде. Подросток вышел из дома и отправился в магазин, однако он не вернулся обратно.

Впоследствии мужчина заметил около водоема личные вещи подростка, а также его тело в воде. В регионе возбудили уголовное дело по статье о причинении смерти по неосторожности. Специалисты устанавливают обстоятельства произошедшего. В Югре ожидается ухудшение погодных условий с 12 июня.

Порывы ветра могут достигать 25 метров в секунду. Предполагается, что непогода затронет Березовский, Белоярский, Октябрьский, Советский и Кондинский районы. Уникальный трамвай-газонокосильщик появился в Челябинске. В Карелии осудили шестерых человек за похищение и издевательства над бывшим сотрудником





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Sports Students Russia Brazil Orenburg Oмская Область Chelyabinsk Юга Карелия Похищение Издевательства Подросток Погода Трамвай-Газонокосильщик

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Why German Chancellor Angela Merkel's Russia Ties Are Being CriticizedThe German Chancellor Angela Merkel's ties with Russia have been increasingly criticized by her political opponents in the German parliament, with some deputies accusing her of losing her moral compass and traveling to Russia while innocent people are dying in Ukraine.

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