News in Russian

A collection of news articles in Russian, covering various topics such as European integration, family court cases, and political developments in Ukraine and Kazakhstan.

Мы все долго ждали этого дня, и сегодня наконец можем праздновать, - сказала Марилена Рауна, замминистра Кипра по европейским делам. - БудущееПереговоры о вступлении в ЕС организованы в шесть крупных тематических разделов - так называемых кластерах, - которые охватывают различные сферы законодательства и государственной политики.

В ходе переговоров Евросоюз оценивает, насколько страна-кандидат готова применять правила и стандарты ЕС.означает продвижение от подготовительного этапа к предметной работе над условиями будущего членства: проверке соответствия национального законодательства нормам ЕС и проведению реформ в конкретных сферах. Украина переходит к новому этапу переговоров о вступлении в ЕС. DW выясняла, что изменит открытие первого кластера, когда возможно членство и может ли ему помешать война.

Русский язык в Украине исключен из-под защиты европейской хартии Президент Зеленский подписал закон, предполагающий исключение русского и молдавского языков из перечня защищаемых в Украине. Теперь Европейская хартия распространяется в Украине на 18 языков меньшинств. Семья из Минска осудили за госизмену Семью из Минска судили за госизмену и контрабанду оружия. Их дочь считает это местью ей за протесты и помощь Украине.

Путь Украины в ЕС: что означает открытие первого кластераНовая политсила в Казахстане: зачем объединились две партииНовая мегапартия: в Казахстане поменялась главная политсила





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European Integration Ukraine Kazakhstan Family Court Cases Political Developments

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