May in Moscow unusually hot and humid, records broken daily, including temperature of 30.5 degrees, followed by rainfall and thunderstorms

The article describes the unusual start of spring and summer in Moscow, with high temperatures and rainfall days following records being broken daily.

Москва, 22 мая - АиФ-Москва. Последние несколько дней столица жила в совершенно непривычном для середины мая ритме. Столбики термометров упрямо ползли вверх, обновляя исторические максимумы.

Москвичи, привыкшие к капризам весенней погоды, недоумевали: неужели лето пришло так рано и всерьёз? Синоптики же фиксировали один рекорд за другим. Но, как это часто бывает в средней полосе, за жарой приходит холод. И в этот раз — с дождями и грозами.

Ведущий специалист агентства «Метеоновости» Татьяна Позднякова в беседе с aif.ru рассказала о погоде на ближайшие дни. День за днём: как побили рекорды 19, 20 и 21 мая..





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Moscow Weather Record Temperature Heavy Rainfall Thunderstorms Daily Record Temperatures

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