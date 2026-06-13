Math teacher Mikhail Verbitsky, who was accused of terrorism in Russia, will not be extradited to the country

Russian authorities have dropped the terrorism charges against Mikhail Verbitsky, a math teacher who was accused of terrorism in Russia. The decision was made by the Helsinki Civil Assembly's 'Vazanc' leader, Artur Sakunts.

в аэропорту Еревана, не будет выдан России. Об этом сообщил телеканалу «Дождь» руководитель Хельсинкской гражданской ассамблеи «Ванадзор» Артур Сакунц.

«Там остались, к сожалению, юридические процедуры. Закончат и освободят его. Он не будет экстрадирован в Россию», — сказал правозащитник. В России Вербицкий с января 2025 года внесен в перечень террористов и экстремистов Росфинмониторинга.

Возле его фамилии стоит звездочка — это означает, что против него возбуждено дело по террористической статье. По словам супруги Вербицкого Юлии Фридман, в России на математика завели два уголовных дела — за «дискредитацию» армии и за оправдание терроризма. Дело о терроризме, по ее словам, появилось из-за того, что математик ставил под сомнение методы расследовани





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Mikhail Verbitsky Terrorism Charges Russia Helsinki Civil Assembly Vazanc

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