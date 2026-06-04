Massive sports space opens at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum

The new sports space, named 'Home of Sports', will be a hub for the professional community. It features stands from the Ministry of Sport, the State Sports Museum, the Olympic Committee, the G8 Center, and the 'Russia - Sports Strong' forum. The event was attended by prominent athletes and officials. Among the guests were Alexander Karelin, Irina Rodnina, Maria Kisevaya, Vjačeslav Ekiem, Nikita Nagorny, Timofey Mozgov, and other legends. The representative of the 'Russia Congress' Foundation, Alexander Stuglev, added that the role of sports in the forum is constantly growing. He said that the development of the sector is a priority task for the health of the nation, and the solutions developed here will continue to be implemented at the sports forum in Krasnoyarsk in October. The updated cluster features stands from the Ministry of Sport, various federations, and the hockey league. The program includes over 20 competitions in 16 disciplines, as well as several business sessions.

На Петербургском международном экономическом форуме состоялось открытие масштабного пространства, объединившего Минспорт РФ, Олимпийский комитет и другие значимые организации. Церемонию провёл глава ведомства Михаил Дегтярёв, передаёт Life.ru.

Министр отметил, что новая площадка, названная «Домом спорта», станет центром притяжения для профессионального сообщества. У нас новое место на ПМЭФ — «Дом спорта», где представлены и ведомственные стенды, и государственный музей спорта, и Олимпийский комитет, и комплекс ГТО, и форум «Россия — спортивная держава». На торжественное мероприятие прибыли именитые атлеты и функционеры. Среди гостей были Александр Карелин, Ирина Роднина, Мария Киселёва, Вячеслав Екимов, Никита Нагорный, Тимофей Мозгов и другие легенды.

Представитель Фонда «Росконгресс» Александр Стуглев добавил, что роль спортивной составляющей на форуме постоянно растёт. По его словам, развитие отрасли является приоритетной задачей для здоровья нации, а наработанные здесь решения найдут своё продолжение на тематическом форуме в Красноярске в октябре. В рамках обновлённого кластера представлены стенды Минспорта, различных федераций и хоккейной лиги. Всего программа включает свыше 20 соревнований по 16 дисциплинам, а также несколько профильных деловых сессий.

Ранее на Петербургском международном экономическом форуме представили проект сети бесплатных беговых центров, которые планируется создать более чем в 20 городах России. Председатель Всероссийской федерации лёгкой атлетики Пётр Фрадков показал макет будущего сооружения министру спорта Михаилу Дегтярёву и рассказал о концепции развития беговой инфраструктуры





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St. Petersburg International Economic Forum Home Of Sports Ministry Of Sport State Sports Museum Olympic Committee G8 Center Russia - Sports Strong Alexander Karelin Irina Rodnina Maria Kisevaya Vjačeslav Ekiem Nikita Nagorny Timofey Mozgov Alexander Stuglev Project Of Free Running Centers Development Of Running Infrastructure St. Petersburg International Economic Forum Russia - Sports Strong Olympic Committee G8 Center Ministry Of Sport State Sports Museum Free Running Centers Running Infrastructure Development Running Infrastructure Development Running Infrastructure Development Running Infrastructure Development Running Infrastructure Development

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