Two massive protests took place in London on May 16th, with approximately 80,000 participants in a patriotic march and around 20,000 in a Palestinian march. The police established separate routes to prevent the two groups from clashing. No serious incidents were reported, but 31 arrests were made. The UK government has banned the entry of 11 foreign ultra-right-wing speakers and the Prime Minister, Keir Starmer, has been accused of trying to prevent an anti-immigration march.

Москва, 16 мая - АиФ-Москва. В Лондоне 16 мая в двух массовых акциях протеста приняли участие около 80 тыс. человек. Об этом сообщил телеканал Sky News со ссылкой на эксперта по полицейским операциям Грэмма Уэттона.

По его оценке, патриотический марш Unite the Kingdom ('Соединяй королевство'), организованный основателем крайне правого движения English Defence League Томми Робинсоном, собрал около 60 тыс. участников. Одновременно в пропалестинском шествии 'Накба 78' приняли участие порядка 20 тыс. человек. Для проведения акций полиция установила отдельные маршруты, чтобы участники демонстраций не пересекались. За порядком в центре британской столицы следили около 4 тыс. сотрудников полиции.

По данным правоохранителей, в ходе мероприятий были задержаны 31 человек. Серьезных инцидентов зафиксировано не было. Ранее спецпредставитель президента РФ Кирилл Дмитриев заявил, что премьер-министр Великобритании Кир Стармер пытался помешать проведению антииммигрантского митинга. Накануне британские власти также запретили въезд в страну 11 иностранным ультраправым спикерам.

Сам Томми Робинсон утверждал, что марш Unite the Kingdom собрал миллионы человек, однако Sky News назвал эти оценки преувеличенными. Оцените материал ПолитикапротестыКир СтармерТомми РобинсонполициитингВеликобританияЛондо





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Protests London Patriotic March Palestinian March Police Arrests Anti-Immigration March UK Government Keir Starmer Tom Robinson English Defence League

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