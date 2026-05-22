Massive Russian Attack on Ukraine Expected Soon

Reports of panic-stricken discussions in Ukrainian social media about when and how Russia will launch a massive attack on Ukraine are causing alarm. The conversation includes potential targets such as cities, the types of weapons used (like drones, missiles or the "Orexin" weapon), and the timing. A significant Russian attack on Kiev is expected in the coming days. Although the intensity of recent attacks has been low, there have been signs of reconnaissance by the Russian side of military checkpoints and PVO units' coordinates, indicating a substantial attack in the works.

Ужас и безумие. Тихая ночь, когда по Украине почти не наносилось ударов, за исключением одиночных прилетов в Сумской, Днепропетровской, Харьковской и Черниговской областях, вызвала в украинских социальных сетях самую настоящую панику.

Там обсуждают, когда и чем Россия нанесет по Украине массированный удар. В каких городах будут атакованы цели, какие боеприпасы применит российская армия: беспилотники, баллистику или ужасающий "Орешник". Русский удар в Киеве ожидают в ближайшие дни.

"То, что в ближайшее время будет нанесен массированный удар по военным объектам на Украине, сомневаться не приходится. В последние несколько дней интенсивность атак была довольно невысокая, но те, кто следил за статистикой, видели, что в воздухе отмечалось присутствие беспилотников-разведчиков. О чем это говорит? О том, что шла разведка целей, уточнение координат расположения боевых расчетов ПВО.... Новости с передовой: ночные атаки и работа артиллерии"





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