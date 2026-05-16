Massive Hantavirus Outbreak in the US

A hantavirus outbreak in the US resulted in the deaths of 13 people, primarily due to hantavirus pulmonary syndrome (HPS). The outbreak occurred in the Four Corners region, where the states of Colorado, New Mexico, Arizona, and Utah meet.

в мае 2026 г. Согласно совместному исследованию Кейлы Рамсден из Университета Пенсильвании и ряда других ученых, этому вирусу как минимум 900 лет. Есть версии, что симптомы этой инфекции описывали еще в Китае XII в.

Позднее аналогичное заболевание стало известно как «английский пот’: его эпидемии прокатились по Англии в 1485, 1508, 1517, 1528 и 1551 гг. В новейшей истории массовое заражение хантавирусом произошло во время Корейской войны и сразу после нее: в 1950-1954 гг. более 3000 солдат ООН столкнулись с одинаковыми симптомами. Тогда уровень медицины не позволил установить причину заболевания. Это удалось сделать лишь в 1976 г. южнокорейскому вирусологу Хо Ван Ли и американскому ученому Карлу Джонсону.

Исследователи обнаружили вирус у полевых мышей, обитавших в районе реки Хантан, и сопоставили с пробами, взятыми у заболевших солдат. В 1990 г. Хо Ван Ли разработал вакцину от хантавируса, но она была одобрена к применению только в Южной Корее и Китае. Род хантавирусов (на латыни – Orthohantavirus) получил свое название от реки, где Хо Ван Ли поймал зараженную мышь, а найденный им вид вируса по той же причине назвали Хантаан.

Как правило каждый новый вид хантавирусов (а их открыли уже более 40) получает имя по месту, где его обнаружили. В мае 1993 г. Газета Albuquerque Journal (Нью-Мексико, США) вышла с тревожной статьей о неизвестной болезни. 19-летний представитель племени Навахо ехал с семьей на похороны своей невесты, когда внезапно его дыхание затруднилось. Попытки родных и прибывших медиков помочь оказались тщетными.

Выяснилось, что легкие молодого человека был заполнены жидкостью – он фактически утонул. Врачей насторожило, что невеста юноши скончалась от похожих симптомов. Изучив историю болезней в регионе, они обнаружили еще пять случаев внезапной смерти молодых и здоровых людей от дыхательной недостаточности. Проведенные исследования подтвердили: речь шла о новом виде хантавируса.

Эта вспышка унесла жизни 13 человек – ровно половины заболевших. При изучении архивных образцов ученые обнаружили, что от того же штамма еще в 1959 г. погиб мужчина в штате Юта. Кроме того, у местных племен сохранились предания об эпидемиях со схожими проявлениями. Новый вид вируса называли «Четыре угла» (Four Corners), поскольку он был обнаружен в одноименном регионе – там, где сходятся штаты Колорадо, Нью-Мексико, Аризона и Юта.

Позже его переименовали в Sin Nombre Virus, что на испанском значит «вирус без имени». Каждый хантавирус передается одним или несколькими видами грызунов, которые сами при этом обычно не болеют. В районе «Четых углов» носителем оказался оленьи хомячок. Во Флориде циркулирует другой штамм, который разносит хлопковая крыса, а назвали его «вирусом канала Блэк Крик».

В Луизиане вирус Байу (вялотекущий водоток в дельте реки) распространяется через рисовую крысу, а вирус Нью-Йорка-1 можно подхватить от белоногого хомячка. Аналогичный принцип наименования действует и в Старом Свете. Вид Пуумала был обнаружен в одноименном районе Финляндии, Сааремаа – на острове с таким названием в Эстонии, Добрава-Белград – в селе на юго-востоке Словении





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Hantavirus Outbreak Pulmonary Syndrome Four Corners Region Colorado New Mexico Arizona Utah

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