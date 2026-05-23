Man shoots at White House, sparking gunfight, injuring passersby; many shots fired; security heightened, road closed

A man opened fire at the White House, leading to a gunfight between him and the Secret Service. Two bystanders were hurt and the street was closed. The shooting took place in the immediate vicinity of the White House.

Мужчина с пистолетом трижды выстрелил в сторону Белого дома. Открыли ответный огонь. Мы не знаем, сколько выстрелов сделали они, и, по всей видимости, они нейтрализовали его.

В какой-то момент этой перестрелки пуля попала в гражданского, находившегося на улице, и мы сейчас не знаем, в каком состоянии он. К месту событий стянули полицию и отряды нацгвардии. На 17-й улице в центре Вашингтона перекрыли движение. В сторону, где произошла стрельба, не пропускают даже пешеходов.

Ранее несколько журналистов сообщили о стрельбе у Белого дома. Их эвакуировали в зал для пресс-брифингов, а в самом здании администрации ввели режим изоляции. Как утверждали некоторые из журналистов, инцидент произошел в непосредственной близости от Белого дома, при этом насчитывалось до 30 выстрелов





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US White House Shooting Gunfight Bystanders Injured Close Vicinity Road Closed Level Of Security Heightened Close To White House

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