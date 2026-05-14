Main Points of Talks and Opening Speeches between the US and China

The article provides a summary of the key moments of the talks and opening speeches between the US and China. The Chinese President, Xi Jinping, emphasized the importance of stability in US-China relations for global stability. He also mentioned that the 250th anniversary of the US Declaration of Independence in 2026 is a significant milestone. The US President, Donald Trump, expressed optimism about improving relations between the two countries. The Guardian reported that Trump said, 'I tell everyone that you are a great leader. Sometimes people don't like that I say it, but I say it because it's the truth.' The Chinese President also mentioned the need for a balanced approach to the Taiwan issue to prevent conflicts and maintain stability in US-China relations.

Главные известные моменты переговоров и вступительных речей сторон – в материале «Ведомостей». Си отметил, что в 2026 г. исполняется 250 лет со дня провозглашения независимости США.

Он заявил, что устойчивость в американо-китайских отношениях необходима для глобальной стабильности. Председатель КНР также заявил, что всегда считал, что общие интересы Китая и США перевешивают разногласия. По его словам, успех Китая и США – возможность для обеих сторон. В ответ Трамп сказал, что отношения между странами «станут лучше, чем когда-либо».

The Guardian.

«Я всем говорю, что вы великий лидер. Иногда людям не нравится, что я это говорю, но я все равно это говорю, потому что это правда», – сказал американский лидер. Си отметил, что мир находится на перепутье, в условиях нестабильности и неопределенности. По его словам, перед Китаем и США стоит вопрос о том, «могут ли эти две страны работать сообща, чтобы противостоять вызовам и обеспечить большую стабильность в мире».

Си сообщил, что 12 мая торговые делегации США и Китая провели продуктивные переговоры, пишет CNN. По«Суть китайско-американских экономических и торговых отношений заключается во взаимной выгоде и взаимовыгодном сотрудничестве. Перед лицом разногласий и трений единственно правильным выбором являются равноправные консультации», – заявил председатель КНР. Китайский лидер добавил, что «вчера экономические и торговые делегации обеих сторон пришли к сбалансированному и позитивному соглашению».

По словам Си, при неправильном подходе к тайваньскому вопросу между двумя странами могут возникнуть разногласия или даже конфликт, что поставит китайско-американские отношения в очень опасное положение.

«При правильном подходе отношения между двумя странами могут сохраниться в целом стабильными», – добавил он. Си Цзиньпин также процитировал древнегреческого историка, выразив надежду на то, что США и Китай смогут избежать конфликта. Он заявил, что история, мир и его народы задаются вопросом, смогут ли две страны преодолеть «ловушку Фукидида» и создать новую модель отношений между крупными державами,Речь о цитате из «Истории Пелопоннесской войны» Фукидида, где он отмечает, что «возвышение Афин и страх, который оно внушало Спарте, сделали войну неизбежной.

Си имел в виду идею, что, когда растущая держава угрожает вытеснить устоявшуюся, это часто приводит к войне





Vedomosti / 🏆 22. in RU We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

US-China Relations Xi Jinping Donald Trump Taiwan Issue Fu K'ai-Ming

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

First Lady of the US Will Not Go to China With TrumpThe wife of the US President has not been able to go with him to China. The reasons for this are still unclear. The politician plans to visit Beijing on May 13-15 and hold negotiations with the Chairman of the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress, Chairman of the National People's Congress and the State Council, and CEO of Apple, με Tim Cook. The original plan for his trip to China was 31 March - 2 April, but it was postponed due to the situation around Iran. Earlier, it was reported that President Trump had visited China and China in the past. А minister of finance of the USA, Scott Bessent, said so. Negotiations with large American entrepreneurs attending the event, including Tesla CEO Elon Musk, Apple CEO Tim Cook and Boeing President Kelie O'Brien, among others, were also scheduled.

Read more »

Iran Won't Restart Dialogue With US Until US Meets 5 ConditionsThe official report from Fars news agency confirms that the Iranian authorities will not initiate dialogue with the United States until they fulfill all their demands, five in total.

Read more »

US Secretary of State Marks His Trip to China in a Costume Comparable to Venezuelan Leader Maduro's During His Capture, as Reported by NewsNationThe Secretary of State chose a sports outfit that closely resembles the attire of Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro after his kidnapping, as reported by NewsNation on May 13. The photo of Marco Rubio and the statement on his choice of attire were shared on the White House communication director's social network, as mentioned by NewsNation's spokeswoman Kelly Mayer in her post on X.

Read more »

American businessmen arrive in China for talks with Trump, with equipment like tanks and blood suppliesAmerican businessmen arrived in China to discuss with Trump, who is also on the trip. There are notable attendees like Elon Musk, Tim Cook, Boeing, Visa, Blackrock, and major US banks.

Read more »

Рубио: США и Китай будут управлять процессами вокруг Ирана, чтобы избежать войн и сохранить мирUS Secretary of State Antony Blinken said that US interests will conflict with those of China, and they will have to manage these processes to avoid wars and maintain peace and stability in the world. He also mentioned the plans of the American delegation during their visit to China, where they will try to convince Beijing to play a more active role in resolving the situation with Iran. The US wants China to influence Tehran and help prevent escalation in the Hormuz Strait. Secretary of State Blinken called Iran a major source of instability and added that the Islamic Republic poses a greater threat to Asia than other regions of the world. Asian countries are heavily dependent on energy supplies through narrow straits. Any disruptions in these routes pose risks to the entire continent's economy.

Read more »

US presidents exchange official greetings in ChinaThe leaders exchanged official greetings during the honour guard ceremony in Beijing, China. The conversation is expected to cover a range of topics, from bilateral issues to international relations. The US delegation includes large business executives and a number of top executives from various sectors, such as finance, technology, aviation and agriculture. They aim to conclude commercial agreements.

Read more »