Madrid's Real Madrid Announces Statement from Florentino Perez After His Re-election as Club President

The statement highlights the victory of the club in all age groups and the achievement of the second result in the club's history. It also mentions the recognition of invalid votes and the intention to appeal. The president expresses pride in the club members and their freedom to express their opinions on the club's future. He also mentions the return of the best players and the best coach in the world.

Флорентино Перес / Фото: © Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA / Contributor / Getty Images Sport / Gettyimages.ru Мадридский «Реал» опубликовал обращение Флорентино Переса после его переизбрания на пост президента клуба.

Это был великий день для мадридского «Реала». Мы победили на всех избирательных участках, то есть во всех возрастных группах. И мы добились второго результата за всю историю выборов в мадридский «Реал». Это выдающийся результат.

Могло бы быть еще лучше, потому что почти тысяча голосов была признана недействительной, и мы собираемся подать апелляцию, потому что считаем, что все сделали правильно. Мы показали миру пример прозрачности и сосуществования. Как президент «Реал Мадрид», я горжусь всеми вами. Члены клуба свободно выражают свое мнение о будущем клуба.

Мы будем продолжать гордиться «Сантьяго Бернабеу» — одним из лучших стадионов мира. Горжусь тем, что у меня лучшие игроки в мире, горжусь возвращением одного из лучших тренеров в мире — Жозе Моуринью. Для тех, кто не проголосовал за меня, я сделаю все возможное, чтобы следовать их просьбам. 79‑летний Флорентино Перес бессменно руководит мадридским «Реалом» с 2009 года. До этого он был президентом в период с 2000 по 2006 годам.

Во вторник я сделаю предложение по игроку из топ‑клуба. Это будет крупнейшая сумма, которую «Реал» когда‑либо платил. Сборные молодежной сборной Косово погиб в результате ДТП. Наступает момент, когда приходится принимать решения, которые люди никогда не поймут.

Нападающий «Спартака» — о сборной Тринидада и Тобаго. Если Сперцян уедет в Саудовскую Аравию, никто его ругать не будет. Карьера футболиста коротка, а денег заработать хочется. Девять человек получили повреждения в перестрелке недалеко от базы сборной Англии в США на ЧМ‑2026.

Думаю, кардиостимулятор выполнил свою задачу — вернул его к жизни. Врач сборной Дании — о ситуации с Эриксеном. Ленинградец» оформил путевку в Первую лигу на следующий сезон. Канчельскис призвал не перехваливать Ибрагимова, упомянув реакцию общественности на стажировку Пиняева в «МЮ».

Защитник сборной Бразилии Уэсли получил травму перед ЧМ‑2026. Капелло: «Франция и Испания выглядят фаворитами ЧМ‑2026, но я буду болеть за Бразилию». Средство массовой информации сетевое издание «www.sportbox.ru» зарегистрировано Федеральной службой по надзору в сфере связи, информационных технологий и массовых коммуникаций (Роскомнадзор). Учредитель (соучредители) СМИ сетевого издания «www.sportbox.ru»: ООО «Национальный спортивный телеканал» Номер телефона редакции СМИ сетевого издания «www.sportbox.ru»: +7 (495) 653 841





sportbox / 🏆 28. in RU We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Real Madrid Florentino Perez Election Victory Second Result Invalid Votes Appeal Transparency Coexistence Best Players Best Coach Freedom Of Opinion Return Offer Top Club Biggest Amount Injury Decision People Never Understand Career Money Favorite Favorite Favorite Favorite Favorite Favorite Favorite Favorite Favorite Favorite Favorite Favorite Favorite Favorite Favorite Favorite Favorite Favorite Favorite Favorite Favorite Favorite Favorite Favorite Favorite Favorite Favorite Favorite Favorite Favorite Favorite Favorite Favorite Favorite Favorite Favorite Favorite Favorite Favorite Favorite Favorite Favorite Favorite Favorite Favorite Favorite Favorite Favorite Favorite Favorite Favorite Favorite Favorite Favorite Favorite Favorite Favorite Favorite Favorite Favorite Favorite Favorite Favorite Favorite Favorite Favorite Favorite Favorite Favorite Favorite Favorite Favorite Favorite Favorite Favorite Favorite Favorite Favorite Favorite Favorite Favorite Favorite Favorite Favorite Favorite Favorite Favorite Favorite Favorite Favorite Favorite Favorite Favorite Favorite Favorite Favorite Favorite Favorite Favorite Favorite Favorite Favorite Favorite Favorite Favorite Favorite Favorite Favorite Favorite Favorite Favorite Favorite Favorite Favorite Favorite Favorite Favorite Favorite Favorite Favorite Favorite Favorite Favorite Favorite Favorite Favorite Favorite Favorite Favorite Favorite Favorite Favorite Favorite Favorite Favorite Favorite Favorite Favorite Favorite Favorite Favorite Favorite Favorite Favorite Favorite Favorite Favorite Favorite Favorite Favorite Favorite Favorite Favorite Favorite Favorite Favorite Favorite Favorite Favorite Favorite Favorite Favorite Favorite Favorite Favorite Favorite Favorite Favorite Favorite Favorite Favorite Favorite Favorite Favorite Favorite Favorite Favorite Favorite Favorite Favorite Favorite Favorite Favorite Favorite Favorite Favorite Favorite Favorite Favorite Favorite Favorite Favorite Favorite Favorite Favorite Favorite Favorite Favorite Favorite Favorite Favorite Favorite Favorite Favorite Favorite

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