MR Private Преобразовывает Детские Игровые Комнаты в Люксе Недвижимости Арт-Пространствами

Компания MR Private revolutionizes traditional playrooms in luxury real estate by introducing children's art spaces - featuring exhibitions, workshops, and a modern artistic environment.

Компания MR Private revolutionizes traditional playrooms in luxury real estate by introducing children's art spaces - featuring exhibitions, workshops, and a modern artistic environment. MR Private has unveiled a concept for children's art spaces in its residential projects, replacing conventional playrooms with an environment where children can interact with contemporary art, architecture, and music daily.

The first such space will open in the 'Lyuche' clubhouse on Arbat. It will house workshops, a library, a music room, a lecture hall, an exhibition zone, and relaxation areas. The concept is built around the idea that art should be a part of everyday life, not a rare weekend event. The art space in the 'Lyuche' clubhouse is not a traditional playroom, but an environment where children can interact with art from an early age.

The project's uniqueness lies in its approach to space design. Artworks are placed at child eye level, materials are designed for tactile interaction, and the exhibition is adapted for children's perception without simplification or stylization. The online gallery SAMPLE is responsible for the artistic content, featuring works by young contemporary artists such as Maria Sofronova, Lena Marru, and Katya Brovkina.

The educational program is curated by KidsArtWeekend, offering art history lessons through dialogue, color, sound, and form work, as well as joint cultural trips and exhibition visits. The goal is to cultivate an appreciation for art as a natural part of life. The children's art space in the 'Nikol' deluxe quarter is designed like an adapted gallery: without visual simplification but with consideration for children's perception.

For premium development, this approach is a logical continuation of the general trend: today, attention is paid not only to the architecture of the house but also to the environment that shapes the lifestyle of its residents. In the case of MR Private, this is not just about children's infrastructure, but an attempt to integrate cultural education into the daily experience of future residents.

Similar art spaces are planned for other MR Private projects, including the 'Nikol' deluxe quarter on Nikolskaya Street, scheduled for completion in 2028





Vedomosti / 🏆 22. in RU We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

MR Private Детские Арт-Пространства Современное Искусство Жилая Недвижимость Образовательная Программа

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Клуб «Art of life» Открытие Private Banking провел творческую встречу с Гошей Куценко и группой ГКНовости компаний на «Ведомостях»

Read more »

«Кто продолжает инвестировать, в итоге выигрывает»Начальник управления продаж инвестиционных продуктов ВТБ Private Banking Асланбек Начоев о текущих трендах инвестиционного поведения россиян

Read more »

Forbes признал ВТБ лидером рынка Private bankingВТБ стал лидером рынка Private banking в России, следует из соответствующего рейтинга Forbes, опубликованного 27 августа.

Read more »

T-Private открыл клиентам доступ к VIP-терминалам в аэропортахКлиентам сервиса T-Private открылся доступ к VIP-терминалам в 60 российских и 40 зарубежных аэропортах.

Read more »

Джеффри Эпштейн хранил сперму в криобанке на случай своей смертиНовые документы reveal that financier Jeffrey Epstein made private arrangements for cryopreservation of his sperm, with contracts specifying posthumous transfer to his estate, raising bioethical concerns.

Read more »